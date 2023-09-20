Ivy Rehab Expands in Illinois with PTSIR, a Prominent Chicago Physical and Occupational Therapy Practice

News provided by

Ivy Rehab Network

20 Sep, 2023, 10:15 ET

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab, a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitative services and pediatric therapy, has partnered with Physical Therapy and Sports Injury Rehabilitation (PTSIR), one of the nation's oldest physical and occupational therapy practices based in Greater Chicago. The partnership represents a significant milestone for both organizations as they combine their expertise, resources, and shared vision to deliver 'exceptional' clinical care.

PTSIR partners with Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy
"This step allows us to preserve the legacy we've built in Chicago while harnessing the extensive resources of Ivy Rehab. It signifies a significant milestone in our journey, bolstering our capabilities and reinforcing our dedication to clinical excellence. We eagerly anticipate the growth and progress of PTSIR alongside our like-minded partners, embracing the opportunity to make a lasting impact on our teammates, patients, and the community," expressed Ron Agrigento, co-owner of PTSIR.

Established in 1976, PTSIR believes in providing a customized plan of care for every patient, recognizing each patient's unique needs. With a focus on teamwork, service, and integrity, PTSIR ensures that patients achieve maximum functional recovery. With five locations throughout Chicagoland, including Blue Island, Hazel Crest, Lansing, Orland Park, and Tinley Park, PTSIR has been a trusted provider of physical and occupational therapy services for over 47 years.

"Celebrating this partnership with PTSIR is an honor as we unite with like-minded partners who prioritize exceptional care," said Michael Rucker, CEO of Ivy Rehab. "We are excited about the immense potential for growth and the opportunity to provide industry-leading patient care alongside PTSIR. Together, we will make a lasting impact on the lives of our teammates, patients, and communities we serve."

Ivy Rehab and PTSIR are dedicated to fostering clinical excellence and developing industry-leading clinical providers. With a strong focus on investing in their teammates, patients, and the community, they employ a patient-centric approach and personalized treatment plans to empower individuals toward maximum functional recovery and enhanced quality of life. Together, they will diligently strive to deliver exceptional rehabilitative services, making a positive and lasting impact on the well-being of all stakeholders.

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitative services and pediatric therapy. With a network of clinics dedicated to exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes, Ivy Rehab is revolutionizing the field of physical therapy. Through strategic partnerships and a people-centric culture, Ivy Rehab is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of the patients and communities they serve.

Contact Information:
Ivy Rehab Network
Jeremy VanDevender
[email protected]

SOURCE Ivy Rehab Network

