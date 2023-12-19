Ivy Rehab Expands in New York with Westchester Sports Physical Therapy, a prominent Physical Therapy Practice

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitative services and pediatric therapy, has partnered with Westchester Sports Physical Therapy (WSPT), a respected provider of physical and occupational therapy in New York.

Since its inception in 1994, Westchester Sports Physical Therapy has established itself as a foundational provider of expert physical therapy services in the Westchester community and the Tri-State area. The partnership with Ivy Rehab represents a fusion of WSPT's longstanding philosophy of personalized care with Ivy Rehab's nationwide innovative approaches. This synergy promises to set a new benchmark in physical therapy by combining the professional expertise and superior treatment programs of both organizations. Together, they will offer comprehensive care for both post-operative and non-operative orthopedic conditions, ensuring patients receive the most advanced and effective treatments available.

"We look forward to this next chapter of joining the Ivy Rehab Network as this collaboration reinforces our commitment to providing top-notch care to our community," said Renato Grammatica, Owner of WSPT. "Together with Ivy Rehab, we are dedicated to elevating the standard of physical therapy, ensuring our patients receive the highest quality of personalized and compassionate treatment on their journey to optimal health and well-being."

The partnership between Ivy Rehab and WSPT reinforces a shared commitment to nurturing community health and wellness.  Both Ivy Rehab and WSPT have a long-standing history of community involvement and patient-centered care, and this partnership strengthens their commitment to enhancing the overall well-being of the communities and people they serve.

"We are excited to partner with Westchester Sports Physical Therapy and work towards our shared goal of providing exceptional patient care," said Michael Rucker, CEO of Ivy Rehab. "Renato and his team have demonstrated professionalism and compassion through their work over the past 29 years, and we are excited to continue to expand on the clinical excellence they established in Westchester and the Tri-State area."

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitative services and pediatric therapy. With a network of clinics dedicated to exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes, Ivy Rehab is revolutionizing the field of physical therapy. Through strategic partnerships and a people-centric culture, Ivy Rehab is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of the patients and communities they serve.

