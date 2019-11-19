Ivy Rehab is Now In-Network with Aetna Health Plans in New Jersey

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy (Ivy), a national leader in outpatient physical therapy and occupational therapy services, is excited to announce its participation as a provider for Aetna Health Plans (Aetna) throughout its New Jersey facilities. Starting November 15th, all New Jersey Aetna plan members will have access to the exceptional physical and occupational therapy services at all of Ivy's facilities throughout the state.

"We are very proud to enter the New Jersey Aetna provider network," said Troy Bage, Ivy's COO. "This exciting partnership allows Ivy to help more patients achieve their goals, and further strengthens our ability to provide the highest quality of physical and occupational therapy services to more individuals in New Jersey communities that we are privileged to serve. Ivy Rehab continues to grow and we continue to evolve our strategy with key payers like Aetna. We are thrilled to take this next step in our company's growth together with Aetna New Jersey."

With multiple facilities slated to open in the coming months, patients in New Jersey will continue to have substantial access to best in class therapy services at conveniently located Ivy facilities within their communities. All of Ivy's facilities feature state-of-the-art equipment, exceptionally trained clinical providers, a friendly and fun environment and renowned customer service and patient outcomes. Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy facilities offer appointments within 24 hours, with or without a prescription.

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of 200 best-in-class outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics located in 10 states throughout the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast US markets. With financial backing from leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue to grow and further its U.S. footprint with great partners and providers.

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 39 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates.

