Ivy Rehab Joins UnitedHealthcare and Oxford Health Plans as In-Network Provider in New York

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy ("Ivy"), a national leader in outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy services, has joined the UnitedHealthcare and Oxford Health Plans network in New York State. Effective August 1st, members of these plans will now have the opportunity to enjoy in-network benefits at all Ivy Rehab Network clinics across New York state.

"We are proud to have joined forces with UnitedHealthcare and Oxford in New York," said Jeremy VanDevender, Ivy's Chief Development Officer. "Ivy is continuously expanding the payors that we work with, and we are thrilled to extend our industry leading services to these patients. It energizes us as a company when we can remove barriers that stand between the communities that we serve and the access to high-quality care that has become synonymous with the Ivy Rehab name. We look forward to providing convenient, best in class outcomes and service for our UnitedHealthcare and Oxford patients"

Patients with UnitedHealthcare and Oxford Health Plans can now be seen with in-network benefits at any of Ivy's 19 facilities in New York, including Peak Performance Physical Therapy's six clinics in Nassau County, Long Island. All of Ivy's facilities feature state-of-the-art equipment, clinicians that are among the best in the industry. Our providers, support service teammates and leadership team carry a deep commitment to patient satisfaction and exceptional care and services. As a commitment to our communities, we offer quick and easy access to our services through appointments that can often be scheduled within less than 24 hours, with or without a prescription.

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of over 225 best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy and ABA clinics located throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southeast regions of the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in great new partners who embrace our mission, vision, and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

