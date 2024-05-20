Ivy Rehab Named One of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare 2024

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab proudly announces its inclusion in Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare 2024 list. This accolade highlights our commitment to fostering a positive and empowering work environment for our 5,000 team members. Ivy is the only physical therapy company honored among 150 elite organizations nationwide.

The Best Places to Work awards program celebrates companies that consistently strive to enhance their workplace culture and boost employee engagement, satisfaction, and retention through innovative improvements. The recognition is driven by feedback from our team members, with 80% of the evaluation based on anonymous surveys and the remaining 20% on a comprehensive award application.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Modern Healthcare," said Megan Ambers, Chief People Officer at Ivy Rehab. "This award is a testament to our team members who inspire and enable each other to live life to the fullest every day. At Ivy, we believe that by nurturing a supportive and dynamic work environment, we empower our teammates to deliver the highest-quality care to our patients. This recognition motivates us to continue our mission of making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve."

Ivy's inclusion underscores our commitment to creating a workplace where every team member feels valued, supported, and engaged. Our culture of continuous improvement, professional development opportunities, and emphasis on work-life balance are just a few of the reasons our employees feel proud to be part of the Ivy family.

Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare list is a beacon for organizations striving for excellence in employee satisfaction and workplace innovation. Ivy is honored to stand out as a leader in the physical therapy sector, dedicated to setting the standard for what it means to be an exceptional place to work.

For more information about working at Ivy, visit www.ivyrehab.com/careers.

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network comprises multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes. Ivy Rehab continues its strategic growth via ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People."

