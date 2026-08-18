Ivy Rehab Network Becomes Ivy Health

New name reflects the broader organization Ivy has become, while the care patients know and trust remains unchanged

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab Network, a national leader in adult and pediatric physical, occupational, speech, and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, today announced a new name for Ivy's broader organization: Ivy Health.

The new corporate name reflects Ivy's reach across adult and pediatric care, creating an identity that represents Ivy today while supporting future growth. For patients, families, and referral partners, the most important things stay the same: trusted providers, high-quality care, and strong local relationships.

As part of the transition:

Adult physical and occupational therapy clinics will continue operating as Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy .

. Ivy Rehab for Kids will begin its transition to Ivy Pediatric Therapy , with the brand and website launching in early November. Locations will transition to the new name over time.

, with the brand and website launching in early November. Locations will transition to the new name over time. Select local practices will keep the names their communities know, as part of the Ivy Health family.

"As we've grown, so has the breadth of care we provide and the communities we serve," said Ivy Health CEO Jason Strauss. "The Ivy Health name honors the amazing history and foundation of Ivy and better reflects the full scope of who we are today and our exciting future. Our ability to serve both adults and children with specialized care sets us apart and gives us a unique opportunity to make a difference across every stage of life. What continues to connect us is a shared commitment to helping people get better every day and live life to the fullest."

Over the coming months, the Ivy Health name will begin appearing across company communications. Today, Ivy Health supports more than 800 outpatient adult and pediatric therapy locations across the country. The new name gives the organization room to keep evolving while staying connected to a shared purpose: helping people of all ages build momentum that carries beyond the clinic and into everyday life.

Watch a short video introducing Ivy Health.

About Ivy Health

Founded in 2003 as Ivy Rehab, Ivy Health supports adult and pediatric physical, occupational, speech, and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy across the United States. Across its clinics and local practices, Ivy is focused on personalized care, strong outcomes, and helping people of all ages keep moving toward what matters most to them.

For more information, visit www.ivyhealth.com.

Media Contact:

Ivy Health Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Ivy Rehab Network