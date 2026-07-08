Ivy Rehab Supports Movement, Mentorship, and Community at the Broad Street Run

Ivy Rehab celebrates its fourth year supporting the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run and its first year as an Official Expo Partner, with added support for Students Run Philly Style

PHILADELPHIA, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy celebrated its fourth year supporting the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run, the nation's largest 10-mile road race.

This year's race took place Sunday, May 3, bringing thousands of runners through Philadelphia and finishing at the Navy Yard. Along the course, spectators, volunteers, and community partners helped create the energy that has made Broad Street a signature event for runners across the region.

Ivy Rehab deepens its Broad Street Run support with expanded race support and a commitment to Students Run Philly Style. Post this Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy team members cheer on runners at the 2026 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run in Philadelphia. Ivy celebrated its fourth year supporting the race and its first as Official Expo Partner.

For Ivy, this year's race season was especially meaningful. In addition to returning for its fourth year as a sponsor, Ivy served as the Official Expo Partner of the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run Health and Wellness Expo. Ivy clinicians and team members supported runners throughout the season, including at official training runs, during the two-day Expo, and around race day with recovery resources and encouragement.

Sixty Ivy runners also participated in this year's race, representing local clinics and teams across the greater Philadelphia area.

But Ivy's connection to Broad Street extends beyond the miles. As part of its community support, Ivy donated additional race entries to Students Run Philly Style (SRPS), a Philadelphia-based youth mentorship nonprofit that uses running to help young people build confidence, set goals, and work toward meaningful milestones. SRPS is proud to be the largest group at the race, with over 1,100 runners crossing the finish line.

"Race day is a powerful milestone for our students, but the impact starts long before they reach the finish line," said Danny Burke, director of development at SRPS. "Through running and mentorship, they build confidence, consistency, and a belief in what they can accomplish. Support from partners like Ivy helps create more opportunities for students to experience that growth firsthand."

"At Ivy, we see every day how movement can change someone's life," said Pat Watson, Vice President of Operations – Mid-Atlantic. "The Broad Street Run brings that idea to life across an entire city, reminding us that movement builds confidence, connection, and community."

As Ivy looks ahead, the organization remains committed to supporting the greater Philadelphia community and helping runners of all ages and abilities keep moving.

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SOURCE Ivy Rehab Network