Ivy Rehab Named 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winner

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab, a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal and pediatric therapy services, has been named a 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) winner, recognizing the most engaged workplace cultures in the world.

The award honors organizations that prioritize both people and performance and create environments where employees feel heard, supported, and empowered to do meaningful work.

With more than 7,000 teammates serving patients across 750+ locations nationwide, Ivy Rehab continues to scale its culture intentionally alongside its growth.

"Engagement isn't a program at Ivy. It's how we lead," said Megan Ambers, Chief People Officer at Ivy Rehab. "As we grow, we stay focused on creating an environment where teammates feel valued, connected to our purpose, and equipped to deliver exceptional care. When our people thrive, our patients and partners do too."

Gallup's global research shows that highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers across key business outcomes, including productivity, retention, safety, customer loyalty, and overall wellbeing. Gallup's meta-analysis on team engagement and performance includes data from more than 3.3 million employees across 53 industries and 90 countries.

Despite ongoing disruption and rapid change across the healthcare landscape, Ivy Rehab continues to build a culture grounded in clinical excellence, collaboration, and continuous growth — ensuring engagement scales alongside expansion.

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network comprises multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes. Ivy Rehab continues its strategic growth via ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People."

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.

