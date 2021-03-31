Ivy Rehab Network Continues Rapid Growth, Partners with Mettler Center

The Mettler Center was founded over 30 years ago on principles of personalized care and positive results. With deep roots in the Champaign-Urbana community, the Mettler Center's mission is to provide patients with the most innovative physical therapy services, to quickly help them recover from pain, injury, or other issues, and get back to their lives. Over the past three decades, the Mettler Center has continuously demonstrated its commitment to patients by offering of wide variety of best-in-class rehabilitative services.

"This is an exciting day for the Mettler Center," said JT Park, VP of Rehab and Finance for the Mettler Center. "For the past 30 years we've helped patients in our community get back to doing the things they love, and we're excited to partner with Ivy to continue this mission. We're looking forward to collaborating and further enhancing the patient experience as we grow together with Ivy."

"As the Ivy Rehab Network continues to expand, high-quality partnerships are essential," said Michael Rucker, CEO of the Ivy Rehab Network. "The Mettler Center is a well-established rehabilitative leader in their community, and we couldn't be prouder for them to join our network and further strengthen Ivy's footprint in Central Illinois."

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics located throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace their mission, vision, and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

