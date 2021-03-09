Ivy Rehab Network Off to a Strong Start in 2021, Opens 250th Location

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ivy Rehab Network (Ivy) is celebrating the opening of its 250th clinic, a significant milestone for the company that is known for its best-in-class outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitative services, and pediatric physical, occupational, speech, and ABA therapy offerings. The 250th clinic is an Ivy Rehab for Kids facility located in Suffolk, VA.

"Every Ivy Rehab teammate has played a vital role in reaching this milestone of opening 250 clinics," said Michael Rucker , CEO of Ivy Rehab Network. "It is a great privilege to work alongside such a dedicated group of highly specialized healthcare professionals. Our teammates' adaptability and drive, even in the face of all that 2020 brought with it, have allowed Ivy to continue to expand our footprint and reach this landmark occasion."

The Ivy Rehab Network was founded in 2003 with a single clinic in New Jersey. Over the next 18 years, Ivy expanded into 10 additional states, bringing its best-in-class service to communities in the Midwest, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast. As of today, the Ivy Rehab Network is made up of 20 unique brands and over 2,000 teammates - all dedicated to the purpose of helping people live life to the fullest.

"We have experienced tremendous growth over the past few years and are proud to say that we came out of 2020 as a stronger company," said Troy Bage , COO for Ivy. "2021 is off to a promising start, with eight opened de novos and several new partners having joined the Ivy Rehab Network since the beginning of the year. We look forward to continuing to provide best-in-class care and service to a growing number of communities throughout our markets."

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics located throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace their mission, vision and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

