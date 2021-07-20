Ivy Rehab Network Opens Five New Physical Therapy Clinics

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ivy Rehab Network (Ivy) continues to rapidly expand its market-leading footprint, opening five new physical therapy clinics in the last month. Ivy, a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitative services, and pediatric and ABA therapy, makes ease of access to high-quality care a priority, and focuses on creating an unparalleled experience for all patients.

Ivy's new facilities have opened in White Lake, MI, Charlottesville, VA, Plymouth, MI, Bloomington, IL (Pediatrics), and Nanuet, NY. Staffed with experts in their field, each of these new facilities offers quick access to appointments, telehealth options, and care with or without a physician's prescription.

"As Ivy continues to rapidly grow, we ensure that we remain laser-focused on our company mission to 'inspire and enable people to live life to the fullest'," said Troy Bage, COO for Ivy. "We are grateful to be able to open these five new facilities in such vibrant communities, and we are excited for patient that passes through our doors to become part of the Ivy family."

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics located throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace their mission, vision and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

