Ivy Rehab Partners with Advance Orthopedic and Sports Therapy in Tewksbury, MA

Founded to serve the Merrimack Valley with patient-centered orthopedic and sports rehabilitation, AOST has long focused on identifying the root cause of pain rather than treating symptoms alone. The practice offers a wide range of services, including pelvic health, orthopedic rehabilitation, spine care, and sports injury recovery. They are recognized for their personalized care plans, patient education, and assistance in helping people return to the activities that matter most to them.

Through the partnership, AOST will continue to serve the community with the same local care and philosophy, while gaining access to Ivy Rehab's broader clinical programs and network-wide support.

"Partnering with Ivy Rehab allows us to expand what we can offer our patients without changing who we are," said Mitch Guttentag, Owner of Advance Orthopedic and Sports Therapy. "Our mission has always been to provide thoughtful, individualized care that helps people move better and feel stronger. With Ivy's support, we can continue serving our community while growing alongside a like-minded partner."

"Advance Orthopedic and Sports Therapy has earned the trust of patients and providers throughout the Merrimack Valley by prioritizing individualized treatment plans tailored to every patient's unique goals," said Erin Kenney, Vice President of Operations, Ivy Rehab. "We're proud to partner with a team that shares our commitment to patient-centered care, clinical excellence, and community connection."

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network comprises multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes. Ivy Rehab continues its strategic growth via ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being All About the People.

