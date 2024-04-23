Ivy Rehab Partners with Hilltop Physical Therapy

Through the partnership with Hilltop, Ivy Rehab expands footprint in Virginia

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab, a premier provider of outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitative services and pediatric therapy nationwide, is pleased to announce its partnership with Hilltop Physical Therapy, further solidifying its reach in Virginia.

Hilltop Physical Therapy, renowned for its holistic approach to patient care and commitment to restoring patients to peak performance, joins forces with Ivy Rehab to enhance their service offerings and continue their tradition of exceptional care.

Hilltop Physical Therapy is now part of the Ivy Rehab Network.

"At Hilltop, we're not just a clinic; we're a catalyst for healthier lifestyles across generations," remarked Kristen Park, owner at Hilltop.

"With Ivy's dedication to prioritizing patient well-being and delivering excellence in rehabilitation services, our decision to align with Ivy reflects a strategic move aimed at preserving our legacy of exceptional care while leveraging resources to further elevate service offerings," added Steve Kang co-owner at Hilltop.

With a focus on cutting-edge techniques scientifically proven to alleviate pain and promote active living, Hilltop's dedicated therapists empower patients to embrace active living.

"This partnership with Hilltop represents Ivy's commitment to delivering unparalleled quality of care and expanding access to physical therapy services for all patients across the country," said Michael Rucker, CEO Ivy Rehab.

Through this dynamic new partnership, Ivy Rehab and Hilltop Physical Therapy are revolutionizing rehabilitative care in Virginia and beyond.

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network is comprised of multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People."

