Ivy Rehab Ranked 915 on Inc. Magazine Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has announced that Ivy Rehab ("Ivy") is No. 915 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It's a real testament to the hard work and talent of everyone at Ivy, that we were recognized as one of the fastest growing private companies by Inc.," said COO, Troy Bage. "Our tremendous growth over the past three years has allowed us to serve more communities and continue our mission to inspire and enable our patients to live life to the fullest."

Said Jeremy VanDevender, Ivy's Chief Development Officer, "We have been widely successful in achieving our strategic growth goals over the past several years. Our exceptional track record of growth is built upon a foundation of our being a values-based organization that is "All About the People". Our special culture is evidenced by our success in forging high-quality partnerships with best in class clinicians, referral sources, health systems, and payers across the communities that we serve. As we look to the future at Ivy and across the broader PT industry, we are proud to be an innovation leader and to continue to make investments in our most important resource, our teammates. We take industry leadership seriously and continuously strive to provide the best clinical outcomes, patient experiences and service across our network of partners."

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of over 225 best-in-class outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics located in 11 states throughout the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast US markets. With financial backing from leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue to grow and further its U.S. footprint with great partners and providers.

Contact Information

Jeremy VanDevender

[email protected]

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

SOURCE Ivy Rehab Network