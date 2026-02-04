Ivy Rehab Selects Raintree as Enterprise EMR Partner to Power the Future of Rehab Therapy

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raintree, the leading AI-centric EMR platform for rehabilitation and physical therapy organizations, today announced that Ivy Rehab has selected Raintree as its enterprise EMR partner. Ivy Rehab, one of the nation's fastest-growing networks of outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics, chose Raintree following a comprehensive review of the technology landscape.

The collaboration provides the scalable infrastructure and innovative tools necessary to optimize operations and drive a new vision for patient care. Ivy Rehab is already leading the industry in AI adoption, having recently launched Raintree's ambient scribe solution, ScribeIQ™, across its entire adult portfolio.

"We are incredibly excited to lead the industry as the first organization at our scale to roll out ScribeIQ™ to all of our clinicians for every patient visit," said Jason Strauss, CEO of Ivy Rehab. "This is a long-term strategic partnership. Raintree's vision, innovation velocity, and commitment to transformational AI align perfectly with Ivy's focus removing technology burden on clinic-based teammates to focus on patient care."

"This partnership with Ivy Rehab is a powerful validation of Raintree's enterprise platform and AI innovations," explained Nick Hedges, CEO of Raintree. "Ivy is building for the future, and Raintree is their ideal partner because of our clear, credible roadmap that unifies the front office, clinicians, and back office through intelligent automation."

A Platform Built to Lead

Ivy Rehab selected Raintree based on several critical differentiators including clinical experience, revenue cycle excellence, scalability, industry leadership, and its strategic partnership approach. Raintree's product innovation roadmap and AI strategy, first unveiled at TherapyCon '25, is purpose-built to unify operations across large, multi-clinic provider networks and organizations.

Building on this momentum, Ivy Rehab will begin rolling out Raintree's proprietary AI solutions, including NoteIQ™ and SchedulerIQ™, in 2026.

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States, dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes.

For more information, visit www.ivyrehab.com .

About Raintree

Raintree is the software of choice for rehabilitation and physical therapy provider organizations, managing more than 50 million patient visits annually across 8,500+ clinics nationwide. Through strategic investments in AI technology and expertise, Raintree is the leading AI-centric EMR platform in rehab therapy. Raintree's ONC-certified EHR, AI-powered documentation, patient engagement, interoperability, revenue cycle management, and business intelligence solutions are deeply rooted in rehabilitation and therapy best practices.

To learn more, visit https://www.raintreeinc.com .

