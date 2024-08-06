Ivy Rehab to Open Five Premier Locations in Roanoke, VA

With prime locations in Roanoke, Daleville, Salem, and Farmville, VA, Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy is poised to meet the diverse needs of the local community by offering a comprehensive range of specialized physical therapy services. Ivy Rehab for Kids in Roanoke will provide pediatric therapy services tailored to the unique needs of children and their families.

Jonathan Jean-Pierre, Ivy's Chief Operating Officer, expressed his excitement about the company's growth strategy, stating, "This expansion marks a significant milestone for Ivy Rehab as we continue to expand our footprint and deliver exceptional care to even more individuals. Our entry into the Roanoke market reflects our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality rehabilitation and pediatric therapy services to communities across the country."

Driven by its unwavering mission to inspire and enable people to live life to the fullest, Ivy Rehab Network is poised to set a new standard of excellence in rehabilitative care and pediatric therapy with its expansion into the Roanoke, VA area.

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes. Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth in communities seeking improved access to care via investment in teams and partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People."

