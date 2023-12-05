Ivy Rehab's Commitment to Quality Care Recognized by CMS as Exceptional in MIPS Program

News provided by

Ivy Rehab Network

05 Dec, 2023, 11:04 ET

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab ("Ivy"), a national leader in adult outpatient rehabilitation and pediatric specialty rehabilitation services, has been recognized for a second consecutive year by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") for providing "Exceptional" clinical care under the CMS Merit Incentive Payment System ("MIPS") program. While participation in the MIPS program has remained voluntary for providers through 2022, Ivy, being consistent with its mission to provide best-in-class care and outcomes, has opted to participate in CMS' Quality Payment Program ("QPP") across all of its facilities, allowing its clinicians across the network being recognized as Exceptional, top-tier providers.

Continue Reading
Exceptional Performance MIS Rating of 98+
Exceptional Performance MIS Rating of 98+

The CMS QPP Merit-based Incentive Payment System, or MIPS, recognizes and rewards providers who commit to objectively demonstrating their clinical performance through reporting both objective outcomes measures and patient experiences in a manner that holds them accountable to the quality of care provided.  Across a network of more than 300+ eligible clinics and 1000+ clinicians, Ivy Rehab's average score exceeded 98 points on a scale of 1-100, which was well above the threshold for achieving the designation of "Exceptional" performance.

"At Ivy Rehab, we continue to provide our patients and the communities that we serve with the best-in-class clinicians who are committed to providing outstanding care and outcomes as noted by our "Exceptional" performance designation for the second consecutive year in the MIPS program. Ivy Rehab remains committed to attracting, retaining, and developing best-in-class clinicians through our deep investments in clinical and professional training for our providers to meet the needs of their patients and to fulfill the mission of Ivy to "Inspire people to live life to the fullest" while ensuring that our teammates adhere to our mission by creating exceptional patient experiences and outcomes," said Jeremy VanDevender, PT, Ivy's Chief Revenue Officer.

"Our exceptional performance with regard to our MIPS continues to demonstrate the excellent care that Ivy Rehab provides to all patients. We have a clinical excellence team that is second to none, and it provides a great opportunity for professional growth of all clinicians," Said Kathryn ('Kat) Wood, PT, DPT, OCS Clinic Director, and Area Director in Ivy's Michigan Market. "These efforts give us the tools to continue our dedication to optimal outcomes at a very high level. Our clinicians are focused and will continue to focus on providing the best care possible, and this recognition for a second year in a row is a great reflection of the efforts by everyone at Ivy."

About Ivy Rehab
Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network is comprised of multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People."

Contact Information:
Ivy Rehab Network
Jeremy VanDevender
[email protected]

SOURCE Ivy Rehab Network

Also from this source

Ivy Rehab Network Celebrates 20 Years of Exceptional Care and Clinical Excellence

Ivy Rehab Network Celebrates 20 Years of Exceptional Care and Clinical Excellence

Ivy Rehab Network, a renowned provider of physical, occupational, speech, and ABA therapy services, celebrates its 20th anniversary with a resounding ...
Ivy Rehab Expands in Illinois with PTSIR, a Prominent Chicago Physical and Occupational Therapy Practice

Ivy Rehab Expands in Illinois with PTSIR, a Prominent Chicago Physical and Occupational Therapy Practice

Ivy Rehab, a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitative services and pediatric therapy, has partnered with Physical Therapy and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.