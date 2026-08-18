Ivybrook Academy Celebrates 20 Years of Early Childhood Education

Preschool Franchise Marks Two Decades of Growth From a Single School to a National Network

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivybrook Academy, a nationally recognized half-day preschool franchise inspired by Montessori and Reggio Emilia learning philosophies, is celebrating 20 years of providing personalized early learning experiences to children and families. What began as a single Charlotte-area preschool has since grown into a national franchise network with locations across the country.

Ivybrook Academy Weddington, NC campus

Founded in 2006 by Drew and Jennifer McWilliams, Ivybrook Academy was created with a vision to provide children with a learning environment where they could explore, build confidence, and develop at their own pace. The McWilliams introduced a half-day preschool model designed around individualized learning, hands-on experiences, and developmentally appropriate education.

Today, Ivybrook Academy has grown to 54 open locations, with six additional locations in development, across 22 states. An additional 40 locations have been sold, reflecting continued demand for early childhood education programs that prioritize both academic readiness and children's social-emotional growth.

"When we opened our first school 20 years ago, we wanted to create an early learning environment where children felt known and supported," said Drew McWilliams, co-founder of Ivybrook Academy. "Seeing that vision expand from one preschool into a national community of schools, educators, and families has been incredibly rewarding. We're proud of the foundation we've built and excited for the future of Ivybrook Academy."

Over the past two decades, Ivybrook Academy has grown alongside an evolving early childhood education landscape, as families have placed greater emphasis on independence, creativity, and social-emotional development.

The brand's original vision remains rooted in its earliest days. Shortly after opening the first school, Jennifer placed a letter into a time capsule reflecting on the opening of the first school and her hope that Ivybrook Academy's approach would positively impact more children and families in the future. That vision has since expanded into a nationwide network while maintaining the same commitment to child-centered learning.

"From the beginning, we believed children thrive when they are given the opportunity to learn in ways that are meaningful to them," said Jennifer McWilliams, co-founder of Ivybrook Academy. "Twenty years later, that belief continues to guide our classrooms and our commitment to creating environments where children can grow, explore, and develop a lifelong love of learning."

Ivybrook Academy's growth has also been recognized within the franchise industry, with the brand named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for five consecutive years, most recently ranking No. 429 on the 2026 list.

As Ivybrook Academy enters its next 20 years, the brand remains focused on expanding its national presence while continuing to provide families with the personalized early learning experiences that have defined the organization since its founding.

To learn more about Ivybrook Academy's early childhood education programs, visit https://www.ivybrookacademy.com/. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit ivybrookacademy.com/franchising.

About Ivybrook Academy

Founded in 2006 by Jennifer and Drew McWilliams in Weddington, North Carolina, Ivybrook Academy is a nationally recognized half-day preschool franchise offering a proprietary, research-backed curriculum for children ages 18 months to 6 years old. Rooted in Montessori and Reggio Emilia philosophies, Ivybrook's program focuses on nurturing the whole child through individualized learning, small class sizes, and enrichment-based programming. For more information, visit www.ivybrookacademy.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jillian Kwasizur

949.375.3820

[email protected]

www.startrco.com

SOURCE Ivybrook Academy