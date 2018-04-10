Gerry's career spans a range of sales, technology, and leadership roles with companies including Scythe Corp and IBM. Gerry was instrumental in the design, architecture, and feature-rich functionality of iWave's current platform. His ability to create fundraising intelligence solutions based on input from clients and thought leaders, is second to none. As iWave enters a period of unprecedented growth, Gerry and his team will continue to improve the iWave platform.

Gerry will be responsible for the strategic direction and continued development of iWave's technology roadmap, which is focused on enriching the experience and results of nonprofit fundraising professionals. Through his Chief Evangelist role, he will also work with other community thought leaders and nonprofit professionals to share new advances in fundraising intelligence solutions.

Ross Beattie, former Executive Director and Vice Chairman at iWave, will be stepping into the role as CEO.

"Gerry is a trusted advisor and industry thought leader for fundraising intelligence solutions," said Beattie. "It's clear to anyone who has worked with him that he builds products with client value and user experience top of mind. Gerry is the right person to guide our focus on innovation and product superiority for iWave's current clients, future clients, and the nonprofit community as a whole."

About iWave: iWave is the top rated fundraising intelligence platform on the market because it enables development teams to fundraise with confidence. iWave solutions help you determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask by scoring, screening, and providing intel on a prospective donor's capacity and inclination to give. Since 1991, over 6000 clients have used iWave to power their development efforts.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iwave-appoints-gerry-lawless-cto--chief-evangelist-300626702.html

SOURCE iWave

Related Links

http://www.iwave.com

