iWave is Pleased to Announce the Redesign of their Website

CHARLOTTETOWN, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, is pleased to announce the redesign of their website. Featuring a clean new look, a more modern design, and a fully responsive layout, new and returning visitors will be able to navigate easier while learning about iWave's services and products more quickly and efficiently.

The launch of iWave's new website completes Phase Two of their rebrand. In June of 2018, iWave completed Phase One, which included renaming their flagship product, simplifying the company name, and introducing new, more straightforward feature names.

iWave's new website was built with three goals in mind: more simple and clear navigation, a better platform to share the success of iWave's users, and an easier way to access iWave's content.

Simple and clear navigation : The first thing visitors notice when landing on iWave's new website is the new layout, offering more simple and clear navigation. With the introduction of three simple menu options, visitors will be able to learn more about iWave's products and success stories across all nonprofit sectors, as well as access nonprofit-specific educational content.

: The first thing visitors notice when landing on iWave's new website is the new layout, offering more simple and clear navigation. With the introduction of three simple menu options, visitors will be able to learn more about iWave's products and success stories across all nonprofit sectors, as well as access nonprofit-specific educational content. Sharing the success of iWave users : A key focus of iWave's new website is the spotlight placed on its nonprofit partners and clients. Under Success Stories, website visitors will now see how nonprofits in different industries are using iWave to exceed their fundraising goals and achieve their organizational missions.

: A key focus of iWave's new website is the spotlight placed on its nonprofit partners and clients. Under Success Stories, website visitors will now see how nonprofits in different industries are using iWave to exceed their fundraising goals and achieve their organizational missions. An easier way to access iWave's content: As a stalwart in the nonprofit industry for almost 30 years, iWave has become regarded as a thought-leader among organizations and consultants alike. Whether it be a cheat sheet on moves management, a blog post on donor-advised funds, or a wealth screening webinar, all nonprofit professionals will now be able to access and consume the content in an easier manner.

For the past six years, iWave has experienced significant growth while delivering a powerful data-driven fundraising software solution to its nonprofit clients. As iWave continues to grow and expand its product offerings and scope, their focus remains on providing clients with industry-leading fundraising intelligence solutions that empower them to fundraise with confidence. This new website is a testament to this commitment.

iWave clients can rest assured that although the website looks different, they will experience no change in their iWave products or services. There is no action required, and changes to the iWave website will not impact the user's in-product experience or performance. They can continue to login to the product by following the link in on the iWave.com homepage.

About iWave – iWave is a top-rated fundraising intelligence platform because it enables development departments to fundraise with confidence. Our solutions help you determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask through scoring, screening, and intel on your prospective donor's capacity and inclination to give. Since 1991, over 6000 clients have used iWave to power their development efforts.

