IXDen Launches New IoT Security Protection Solution Following Data Breach on Billions of Smart Home Devices

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IXDen , the leading solution provider for securing IoT devices, today announced their new 'IXDen Smart Homes', a product which will protect billions of Internet of Things (IoT) devices against cyberattacks, tampering, and data manipulation. The fully automated solution will for the first time utilize behavioural biometrics on endpoint devices and will include multifactor authentication driven by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The wide range of protected devices will include cameras, smart thermostats, smart routers, and baby sensors among many others.

The new software comes in response to recent reports in July of a massive data breach of a smart home device platform in which more than two billion records were exposed. The breach at a Chinese based company, stands to have compromised not only account details and personal information of consumers around the world, but also millions of cameras and listening devices in private homes.

Zion Harel, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of IXDen, said, "As more and more smart home devices hit the market place, consumers are increasingly opening themselves up to significant risk. These devices which offer users the greatest of convenience also offer unprecedented accessibility to hackers who are increasingly able to infiltrate homes, stealing data and personal information, and even recording and filming users in their homes. As this massive data breach highlighted, while there are many vendors providing home automation devices, there is a lack of accepted industry security standards to ensure that customers and their data are kept safe. Our innovative and unique solutions for securing IoT devices, enable our customers to secure their smart home devices, and gives them the peace of mind that their personal data and lives remains secured and private."

According to Statista Research Department, by the year 2020 there will be 30 billion IoT devices in everyday use, including smart home devices, mobile phones, wearable technology, home appliances and cars.

"With the increased volume and sophistication of today's cyberattacks, security in homes has become much more relevant," Harel added. "In order for the next generation of smart home devices such as cameras, thermostats, and smart air conditioners to gain mass adoption, they must be completely secured. The ability to secure these products will literally make or break the IoT revolution. With today's announcement, IXDen is taking a huge step forward to assure that this bright IoT future does not become a security nightmare."

About IX-Den:

IXDen was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs and former senior figures at companies such as Amdocs, Microsoft, and Fundtech. IXDen's IoT software solution introduces patent pending, security technology to protect businesses and organizations from IoT information tampering. IXDen creates a dynamic 'biometric' identity for any IoT device and performs multifactor authentication driven by proprietary topological mathematical models, statistics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

IXDen is a Labs/02 portfolio company, a seed stage fund backed by OurCrowd, Motorola Solutions International, Reliance Industries, as well as by Six Thirty VC, private investors and the Israeli Innovation Authority. For more information, visit labs02.com

