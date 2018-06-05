Ixia, a Keysight Business, Selects Talkdesk to Power Customer Experience

"We are excited to welcome Ixia as a customer," said Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk. "They are a quintessential enterprise that has dedicated itself to modern, digital transformation. We look forward to designing the future of customer experience with them."

After the acquisition by Keysight Technologies in 2017, Ixia needed a contact center solution that could scale with their changing business. The Technical Support Team sought to create a customized cloud solution to efficiently manage all inbound and outbound phone calls. At the same time, it was critical to meet the needs of a global workforce supporting global customers—where mobility is a must, while providing excellent quality on every call.

Ixia turned to Talkdesk for an easy-to-use and customizable solution after determining that their existing solution could not provide the quality of voice, or full integration with the Salesforce Service Cloud platform.

"With Talkdesk, Ixia will have an enterprise-class cloud solution that is simple and adaptable, enabling us to concentrate on delivering excellent support to our customers counting on our innovative testing and visibility solutions." said Walker Colston, SVP, Support & Services at Keysight's Ixia Solutions Group. "We selected Talkdesk over other cloud contact center solutions due to its robust Salesforce integration and global voice quality."

