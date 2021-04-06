IXL Integrates with Schoology to Simplify Access to Personalized Education

This integration helps school districts seamlessly incorporate IXL into their technology ecosystems and grants a single point of entry from Schoology to IXL's content. Educators can assign students to work on skills from IXL's curriculum or assess their levels using IXL's Real-Time Diagnostic —all within Schoology.

IXL's integration includes a Quick Launcher that provides one-click access to powerful IXL tools such as the curriculum, analytics , useful teacher resources and more. Roster matching between Schoology and IXL makes setting up and managing classes effortless. In addition, the integration employs single sign-on to create a direct route to IXL's most valuable pages without users needing to sign in separately or remember an additional password.

"Easy access to educational resources is critical for breaking down barriers to achievement," said Suzanne Pelz, Vice President of Engineering at IXL Learning. "Schools and districts using Schoology can now conveniently integrate IXL's comprehensive platform into daily instruction to individualize learning, assess student performance and put time back into teachers' hands."

IXL Learning also offers an integration with Canvas that provides similar capabilities. All IXL customers with a school or district subscription and capacity for auto-rostering are eligible to implement the new Schoology and Canvas integrations. Contact your IXL account services representative for more details.

IXL's personalized learning platform

Founded in 1998, IXL Learning's flagship product is IXL, a personalized learning platform that helps students in more than 190 countries become strong, confident learners. IXL is built on over 8,500 interactive skills that are highly targeted and adjust to each student's level of understanding. IXL's adaptive assessment, the Real-Time Diagnostic, evaluates students across every concept in the K-12 curriculum, generating an accurate portrait of students' knowledge levels in math and language arts. Using student data from the curriculum and diagnostic, IXL gives every learner a personalized action plan for growth. In addition, IXL Analytics provides real-time insight into student progress and helps teachers make better instructional decisions in the classroom.

About IXL Learning

Currently used by 12 million students and in all of the top 100 U.S. school districts, IXL is an integrated learning platform that supports personalized learning in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 85 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools and parents successfully boost student achievement. The IXL family of products also includes Rosetta Stone , Wyzant , Education.com , ABCya and Vocabulary.com . To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning .

