IXL Learning Acquires Dictionary.com and Thesaurus.com

The acquisitions strengthen IXL Learning's portfolio of renowned language and literacy products, which includes Rosetta Stone , IXL English Language Arts , Vocabulary.com , SpanishDictionary.com , and ingles.com .

"In a world brimming with countless words, Dictionary.com is a trusted guide that helps people navigate the English language and express themselves," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "We are excited to collaborate and take significant strides together toward making education more engaging and accessible."

"Dictionary.com's trusted brand and IXL Learning's expertise couldn't be a better match. We both strongly believe that anyone can harness the power and beauty of the English language to express themselves confidently," said Dara Sanderson, CEO of Dictionary.com. "By combining our strengths, we will continue elevating Dictionary.com's platform, making it an even more essential resource for learners seeking to expand their vocabulary and deepen their understanding of words."

Defining Dictionary.com

English is commonly spoken throughout the world and constantly evolving as more people adopt it. For nearly three decades, Dictionary.com has empowered people to communicate clearly and keep pace with linguistic shifts in the language. It provides millions of definitions, spellings, audio pronunciations, and example sentences that shed light on the meanings of words. Its dictionary is curated by a team of expert lexicographers—the foremost authorities on the American English language—who write definitions and chronicle the history of words. Additionally, the Dictionary.com mobile app has garnered more than 100 million downloads, putting word knowledge directly in the hands of learners.

There's a word for that

From the latest pop culture buzzwords to terms about AI and health, Dictionary.com continually adds new words and refines definitions so that learners are tapped into the language shaping our world. The platform also chooses a Word of the Year that reflects how language intersects with the most important current events and trends. Past Words of the Year have represented a range of culturally and socially significant terms, including hallucinate (2023), woman (2022), allyship (2021), and pandemic (2020). Dictionary.com also features a Word of the Day and its accompanying newsletter reaches more than 1.5 million linguaphiles eager to enrich their vocabularies.

Informative videos, articles, and trending words from the news bring language to life, showcasing how words are used in real-world contexts. Additionally, Dictionary.com features a diverse collection of interactive educational games, including crossword puzzles and word searches, that make learning effective and enjoyable.

Thesaurus.com: A gateway to a world of words

Need a hand finding just the right word? Millions of writers, students, professionals, and language lovers have turned to Thesaurus.com to grow their vocabulary. Boasting an extensive collection of more than 3 million synonyms and antonyms, the platform goes beyond helping people substitute words. Learners can explore invaluable grammar guides, sharpen their writing with useful tips, and even delve into fascinating English language facts.

The Synonym of the Day feature keeps learners' vocabulary fresh, while its companion newsletter provides detailed definitions and explanations of how to use the synonyms effectively. Understanding the nuances of words becomes effortless with the Compare Synonyms tool, which offers synonyms, antonyms, and definitions for each word. Unique filtering options based on relevance, complexity, and length allow learners to find the perfect word for any situation. Additionally, Thesaurus.com can be accessed through the Dictionary.com mobile app, enabling users to expand their vocabulary wherever they are.

About IXL Learning

IXL Learning has revolutionized educational technology since its founding in 1998. Today, the company leads the world of education through innovation and provides a diverse set of products and services that help learners develop skills in math, literacy, language, and more. IXL Learning's brands include IXL , Rosetta Stone , Dictionary.com , Thesaurus.com , SpanishDictionary.com , ingles.com , Emmersion , Wyzant , Vocabulary.com , TPT , ABCya , Education.com , and StudySpanish.com . The company's mission is to create breakthrough solutions to education's most pressing challenges and inspire students to become life-long learners. Discover how IXL Learning's products are shaping the future of education by exploring its newsroom .

About Dictionary.com and Thesaurus.com

Words define every aspect of our lives, from our ideas to our identities. Dictionary.com aspires to empower people to express themselves, make connections, and find opportunities through the power and joy of language. With 40 million visitors each month, Dictionary.com is the premier destination to learn, discover, and have fun with the limitless world of words and meanings. The brand helps you make sense of the ever-evolving English language so you can put your ideas into words—and your words into action. Millions of writers worldwide rely on Thesaurus.com , powered by Dictionary.com, for its vast and trusted collection of synonyms, antonyms, and expert grammar guidance.

