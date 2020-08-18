IXL Learning and Clever Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Provide No-Cost Rostering and SSO for all K-12 Schools

"IXL is designed to help every student become a strong, confident learner," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "Our expanded partnership with Clever will allow students to seamlessly connect to IXL and focus on mastering essential skills that are critical for success in the classroom."

IXL provides a fun, engaging experience for students of all levels, and includes over 8,000 adaptive skills across K-12 math, English language arts, science and social studies. Now, any school system can enable Clever single-sign on (SSO) access to IXL's curriculum, diagnostic and analytics. Students will easily find those personalized resources in the Clever Portal that they use daily for digital learning.

"IXL's comprehensive curriculum and actionable insights help schools differentiate instruction and accelerate student progress," said Tyler Bosmey, CEO of Clever. "We're thrilled to welcome IXL Learning to the family and make its resources available through Clever, to support educators and families who are navigating the complexities of remote and hybrid learning models."

About IXL Learning

Currently used by 10 million students and by schools in 95 of the 100 top districts, IXL is an integrated learning platform that effectively supports personalized learning in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 70 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools successfully boost student achievement. The IXL family of products also includes Education.com , ABCya and Vocabulary.com.

To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning .

About Clever

Clever is on a mission to unlock new ways to learn for all students. Already used by more than 60% of U.S. K-12 schools, Clever brings all applications into one secure portal and provides single sign-on for everyone in the district. With the leading network of digital learning providers, Clever makes school more engaging, personalized and fun. Founded by educators and technologists passionate about improving education, Clever is based in San Francisco, California. For more information visit clever.com .

