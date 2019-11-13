IXL Learning Announces Scholarships for Four Miami-Dade County Public School Students

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL Learning , the K-12 personalized learning platform used by more than 250,000 students in Florida, funded scholarships for four students from the Miami-Dade County Public School system to attend Buck's Rock Performing and Creative Arts Camp this past summer. The scholarship recipients were Juliani Delerme, iTech at Miami Edison Senior High School; Antonella Labrozzi, New World School of the Arts; Cherline Philogene, New World School of the Arts; and Gabriel Pittman, Cutler Bay Senior High School.

The recipients were selected by Miami-Dade's Office of Academics and Transformation based on recommendations from the students' Performing Arts teachers, grade point average, and a short essay submission, among other requirements.

About the scholarship recipients:

Juliani Delerme : Juliani attends iTech at Miami Edison Senior High School where he plays the trumpet. Outside of school, he loves listening to jazz and is part of the audiovisual team at his home church. Juliani spent his time at camp developing his musical talents, where he practiced the saxophone and bass guitar.

Antonella Labrozzi : Antonella studies visual arts at the New World School of the Arts . During her time at camp, Antonella enjoyed being able to grow as an artist and make new connections with other gifted individuals of her age. Outside of school, she enjoys experimenting with new materials to create art and learning about new artists.

Cherline Philogene : Cherline dreams of using her talents to become a textile designer, fashion designer or an environmentalist. Her other interests include book making, sewing and painting. Cherline attends the New World School of the Arts where she studies visual arts.

Gabriel Pittman : During Gabriel's time at camp he learned the drums, which he now plays in Cutler Bay Senior High School's band for certain events. At school, he studies music and plays the guitar, and in his spare time Gabriel enjoys making jewelry and playing video games.

"Our scholarship winners have distinguished themselves through their unwavering passion and commitment to the visual and performing arts," said Patricio Suarez, District Supervisor of the Office of Academics and Transformation at Miami-Dade County Public Schools. "Each recipient has a bright future ahead of them and we are excited to see what they do next to further their respective art."

"By funding scholarships for the arts, IXL aims to provide students unique opportunities to pursue their creative dreams," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "We were delighted to play a role in advancing the innovative spirits and artistic visions of these four students."

IXL covers K-12 math, English language arts (ELA), science, social studies and Spanish, and is aligned to the Common Core and all state standards. Additional tools, such as personalized guidance, the Continuous Diagnostic, and actionable analytics help teachers effectively differentiate instruction in their classrooms. Research shows that students across Florida are succeeding with the help of IXL. A statewide study found that schools using IXL performed better on the Florida Standards Assessments than non-IXL schools, leading to a percentile gain of 15 points in math and 7 points in ELA.

About IXL Learning

Currently used by 8 million students and by schools in 95 of the 100 top districts, IXL is an integrated learning platform that effectively supports personalized learning in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 60 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools successfully use technology to improve education. To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning .

