IXL Learning Launches FrenchDictionary.com

"With its rich cultural heritage and global reach, speaking French can open doors to countless opportunities," said Debbie Chang, Vice President of Product at IXL Learning. "We're proud to introduce FrenchDictionary.com and equip learners with the tools to communicate confidently in a language spoken around the world, whether they're delving into Parisian fashion, enjoying poutine in Quebec, or discovering Madagascar's unique wildlife."

Parlez-vous français?

Spoken by more than 300 million people, French is one of the fastest-growing languages globally. In fact, it's projected to join English among the top three most spoken languages by 2050. As cross-cultural interactions in business, education, and travel become more common, FrenchDictionary.com's comprehensive translation and word-learning tools enable French and English speakers to connect effectively.

Each definition in the platform's robust dictionary is meticulously crafted by French-English experts in lexicography and translation, ensuring learners understand the full semantic range of a word, including its subtleties and connotations. FrenchDictionary.com's translator provides three distinct translations of each phrase or sentence that allow learners to compare expressions and ensure grammatical and contextual accuracy. Dictionary entries and translations are also accompanied by high-quality audio pronunciations so that learners can hear words in different contexts. This feature not only improves listening skills but also helps refine accents, better preparing learners for real-world interactions.

Thousands of French-English example sentences offer additional context. For instance, if a learner enters "food" into the translator, they'll receive real-world examples that expand on the sentence, like "We need to buy some food." This approach helps learners grasp the practical usage of vocabulary and the nuances of the French language.

Expertly crafted by a team you know and trust

FrenchDictionary.com was created by IXL Learning, the team of experts behind SpanishDictionary.com and ingles.com , two leading online resources for Spanish- and English-language learning. In 2023 alone, the two sites empowered 100 million people across the world to grow their English and Spanish skills with reliable, accurate, and easy-to-use resources.

By leveraging the collective expertise of IXL Learning's renowned family of brands, which also includes Rosetta Stone , Dictionary.com , Thesaurus.com , and Vocabulary.com , FrenchDictionary.com ensures a comprehensive and enriching language learning journey for all learners.

About IXL

Currently used by 15 million students and in 95 of the top 100 U.S. school districts, IXL is an all-inclusive educational platform that provides a comprehensive PK-12 curriculum and instructional resources, actionable analytics and a state-of-the-art assessment suite. IXL's end-to-end teaching and learning solution supports personalized instruction in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 150 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools and parents successfully boost student achievement. The IXL Learning family of products also includes Rosetta Stone , Dictionary.com , Thesaurus.com , TPT , SpanishDictionary.com , ingles.com , FrenchDictionary.com , Wyzant , Vocabulary.com , ABCya , Education.com and Emmersion . To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and x.com/IXLLearning .

