IXL Learning Awards Top Educators in Sixth Annual Elite 100

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IXL Learning announced its sixth annual Elite 100 list, which recognizes teachers who have demonstrated the highest commitment to personalized learning with IXL during the 2018-2019 academic year. IXL selected the list of 100 from the 400,000 teachers worldwide who use the program in their classrooms, based on usage. The Elite 100 reside in 31 U.S. states as well as Australia, Canada, Mexico and Venezuela. To view the full list of this year's Elite 100 winners, visit https://www.ixl.com/resources/elite-100 .

"This year's Elite 100 teachers are incredible examples of how passionate educators from all over the world are utilizing IXL to enhance learning outcomes for students," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "We congratulate the winners on their ability to motivate and inspire their learners and can't wait to see how they continue helping students thrive."

"Out of all the tools and strategies, IXL is the program I would recommend to any teacher, regardless of what grade they teach," said Paula Milner, an Elite 100 teacher from Strawn Independent School District in Strawn, Texas. "IXL provides a rich environment where every child feels curious, engaged and ready to learn more at their own pace."

This year's class of Elite 100 teachers have utilized IXL in a variety of ways to personalize learning. To differentiate instruction for each learner, teachers turn to IXL's comprehensive curriculum . Additionally, instructors use the IXL Real-Time Diagnostic to accurately assess student knowledge levels and get personalized next steps to help each student improve and grow. The Elite 100 also leverage IXL Analytics , which gives them the insights they need to deliver data-driven instruction and support learners at the right level.

"I really love the Real-Time Diagnostic feature. This allows me to see what skills my students are ready to learn and what skills they need extra support with," said Hilary O'Neill, an Elite 100 teacher from Warrendale Charter Academy in Detroit, Michigan. "The Trouble Spots report is great because I can see which students need reteaching or support with a certain skill."

Elite 100 teachers also used IXL in fun ways to motivate student learning. Whether through classroom competitions to see who could answer the most questions, having monthly celebrations based on work in IXL, or dishing out weekly prizes for top performing students, the Elite 100 put their own creative spin on IXL to reinforce their teaching and get students excited about learning.

IXL covers math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish, and is aligned to the Common Core and all state standards. Currently, more than 8 million students around the world are using IXL and have answered more than 60 billion questions.

