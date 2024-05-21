IXL Learning Partners with Two Rivers Distribution

By leveraging Two Rivers' vast retail network, the collaboration will streamline the distribution of IXL Learning's K-8 IXL Math Workbooks and Rosetta Stone Picture Dictionaries across the United States. This will simplify purchasing for retailers and expand IXL Learning's reach to more families and educators seeking effective supplemental learning resources.

Master more math with IXL's fun, vibrant workbooks

As a trusted name in education, IXL has positively impacted the learning journey of 27% of K-12 students and their families. Now, IXL offers even more ways to learn with its new series of 25 engaging workbooks. Designed by IXL's team of educational experts, each workbook provides a fun way to help K-8 students master must-know math skills. IXL Workbooks have been top-ranked sellers in the children and teen math categories, and have secured spots among the top 200 best-selling books overall in the United States.

Packed with engaging problems, helpful guidance, and colorful visuals, each workbook empowers students to solidify their understanding of math. IXL Workbooks are a versatile resource for any family, offering:

Full-year math support for consistent practice and confidence building

for consistent practice and confidence building Summer learning activities to keep skills sharp during school breaks

to keep skills sharp during school breaks Targeted support to help student catch up

to help student catch up Enrichment opportunities for high-achievers to work ahead

for high-achievers to work ahead …and more!

IXL's math workbooks are also the perfect print companion to IXL's acclaimed online learning program, seamlessly connecting virtual and offline learning. Each skill in the workbooks pairs with an interactive activity on IXL.com, allowing students to practice more than 10,000 skills from IXL's comprehensive K-12 curriculum.

Dive into a new language with Rosetta Stone

Leveraging its 30-year legacy of empowering millions to speak languages confidently, Rosetta Stone now offers picture dictionaries that provide a fresh, fun way to engage with languages. Picture dictionaries are available in four editions: Spanish, French, Simplified Mandarin, and Traditional Mandarin. Each picture dictionary includes more than 500 essential words and phrases with vibrant illustrations that bring vocabulary to life. Audio recordings spoken by native speakers, accessible through QR codes on each page, allow learners to hear authentic accents and help them pronounce words correctly.

Rosetta Stone's picture dictionaries go beyond essential vocabulary and pronunciation, offering captivating insights into the cultural nuances of each language. Learners will discover intriguing facts and helpful tips on almost every page, including information on the origins of words, that foster a deeper appreciation of each language.

About IXL Learning

IXL Learning has revolutionized educational technology since its founding in 1998. Today, the company leads the world of education through innovation and provides a diverse set of products and services that help learners develop skills in math, literacy, language, and more. IXL Learning's brands include IXL, Rosetta Stone, Dictionary.com, Thesaurus.com, SpanishDictionary.com, ingles.com, Emmersion, Wyzant, Vocabulary.com, TPT, ABCya, Education.com, and StudySpanish.com. The company's mission is to create breakthrough solutions to education's most pressing challenges and inspire students to become life-long learners. Discover how IXL Learning's products are shaping the future of education by exploring its newsroom.

