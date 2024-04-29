Leaders in Lexicon: Spring Champions Crowned in 10th Vocabulary Bowl

K-12 schools mastered millions of words to claim top spots on divisional leaderboards, while teachers were celebrated for igniting their students' competitive spirits

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vocabulary.com is delighted to announce the winners of the Spring 2024 Vocabulary Bowl , a biannual competition that brings together K-12 schools across North America to showcase their vocabulary and literacy skills. More than 160,000 students from 1,800 schools mastered a total of 4,400,000 words throughout the spring, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to linguistic excellence. Schools competed in three distinct categories based on enrollment size: Division I for the largest schools, Division II for mid-sized schools, and Division III for the smallest schools. In addition to honoring top-performing schools, this year's competition celebrated teachers who inspired their students to expand their vocabulary and earn the most points. Additionally, Rookie awards welcomed and recognized newcomers to the vocabulary arena.

The results are now official: After an exhilarating battle of words, Saint Thomas Aquinas High School emerged as the spring champion, dethroning the seven-time winner, Etiwanda High School , by mastering an impressive 111,000 words. Buckingham Collegiate Charter Academy continued its winning streak, claiming the top spot in its division for their fifth season. In a display of sheer dominance, Sig Rogich Middle School and Morehead City Middle School both secured first place in their respective divisions for the second season in a row.

The Division Winners for the Spring 2024 Season are:

The Division Runners Up are:

The U.S. Winners are:

The Canadian Provincial Winners are:

This season of the Vocabulary Bowl also witnessed the rise of impressive newcomers who showed exceptional dedication to mastering words. These standout participants were honored as Top Rookie Schools.

The Top Rookie Schools are:

Additionally, the Vocabulary Bowl recognized Top Teachers who motivated their students to earn the most points.

Top High School Teachers:

Misty Tabon, Saint Thomas Aquinas High School - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Anjee Deards , Arp High School - Arp, Texas

Ryan Price, Buckingham Collegiate Charter Academy - Vacaville, California

Shawndi Hanson, Mayville High School - Mayville, Michigan

, - Linda Rankus, DuBois Area High School - DuBois, Pennsylvania

- Suzanne Carter, Etiwanda High School - Etiwanda, California

Debbie Dolan, Sneads High School - Sneads, Florida

Nadja Fitchhorn, Buckingham Collegiate Charter Academy - Vacaville, California

Cari Echols, Etiwanda High School - Etiwanda, California

, - Nancy Spain, Arp High School - Arp, Texas

Top Middle and Elementary School Teachers:

Amanda La Roche, Sig Rogich Middle School - Las Vegas, Nevada

Leslie Green , John F Kennedy Middle School - Bethpage, New York

Niki Knowlton, Learning Tree Elementary School - Dalton, Georgia

, Learning Tree Elementary School - Dean Arnold, McAuliffe Middle School - Los Alamitos, California

Heidi Barnett, McAuliffe Middle School - Los Alamitos, California

Keri Ravelo, McAuliffe Middle School - Los Alamitos, California

- Angela Kohn, Muscatel Middle School - Rosemead, California

Elizabeth Lippincott, McGee's Crossroads Middle School - Benson, North Carolina

Brooke Valenzuela, Alta Sierra Intermediate School - Clovis, California

Jenny Rovira, Ladera Vista Junior High School - Fullerton, California

Top Rookie Teachers:

Anjee Deards , Arp High School - Arp, Texas

Amanda La Roche, Sig Rogich Middle School - Las Vegas, Nevada

Niki Knowlton , Learning Tree Elementary School - Dalton, Georgia

Dean Arnold, McAuliffe Middle School - Los Alamitos, California

Heidi Barnett, McAuliffe Middle School - Los Alamitos, California

"Congratulations to the spring champions of the 2024 Vocabulary Bowl! Mastering hundreds, even thousands of words is a remarkable achievement that showcases the incredible dedication of educators and students," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning, Vocabulary.com's parent company. "We are excited to continue supporting schools as they inspire learners to build their knowledge."

Looking ahead

The Vocabulary Bowl's Fall 2024 season kicks off on October 1. Similar to the Spring 2024 season, individual teachers who motivate their students to master the most words will be awarded prizes. Additionally, Rookie awards will honor schools and teachers new to the competition. Regardless of your school's size, grade levels, or familiarity with the competition, there is a tier for you.

The competition is open to all accredited K-12 schools in the United States and Canada. Any qualifying school with an active license will be automatically registered when the Vocabulary Bowl season starts. Schools and individual teachers can purchase a license to automatically register at any time during the contest period. Students enrolled in classes simply sign in to Vocabulary.com and master as many words as they can through learning activities on the website. There is no limit to the number of words that they can master or the amount of time that they can play.

How schools use the Vocabulary Bowl to build literacy skills

Vocabulary.com uses adaptive technology that tailors literacy instruction to students' unique needs. The Vocabulary Bowl gives educators a fun opportunity to personalize instruction, boost literacy skills, and inject competitive spirit into education. With every activity, students gain points and achievements so that they can level up in the rankings while building their vocabulary. Teachers have used the Bowl to gamify learning by giving extra credit to classroom point leaders every week, presenting monthly awards to students who master the most words, and posting results in parent newsletters to share their learners' successes.

About Vocabulary.com

Founded in 2010, Vocabulary.com's award-winning platform helps learners systematically improve their vocabulary. Adaptive, individualized and interactive, Vocabulary.com seamlessly integrates with any school curriculum, helping students master the academic vocabulary they'll encounter in literature, textbooks and standardized tests. The Vocabulary.com dictionary teaches more than 17,000 words and provides approachable definitions that makes them more interesting to learn. To date, nearly 4 million learners in 46,000 schools around the world have answered more than 8 billion questions on Vocabulary.com. Vocabulary.com joined the IXL Learning family in 2020.

Press Contact

Joslyn Chesson

IXL Learning

[email protected]

SOURCE IXL Learning