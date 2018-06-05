IXL Learning Releases Continuous Diagnostic for English Language Arts

Offering meaningful math & ELA insights

Unlike traditional assessments, the IXL Continuous Diagnostic is always up to date and outlines a unique action plan to help each learner improve in math and language arts. With regular practice on IXL, students' math and language arts levels will continuously update as they grow—so teachers no longer need to set aside class time for testing. The Continuous Diagnostic also offers personalized skill recommendations for students that challenge them at just the right level and help them grow from where they are.

Building fluent readers

With the addition of ELA, the IXL Continuous Diagnostic provides an accurate portrait of students' knowledge in four English language arts strands, as well as their overall language arts and reading levels. By identifying each student's overall reading level, the IXL Continuous Diagnostic pinpoints specific knowledge gaps in his or her reading abilities and becomes a powerful tool for developing fluent readers.

"The path to reading fluency is not always linear, so simply knowing what grade level a student is reading at is not enough to meaningfully assess and address his or her needs," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "We designed IXL's Continuous Diagnostic to do more: teachers get accurate insights to personalize instruction, the precise skills each learner needs to work on to grow, and direct access to those skills on IXL, so they can effectively help their students achieve reading mastery."

Producing measurable results

Research has shown the effectiveness of IXL and its impact on students. In more than 10 statewide efficacy studies of nearly 35,000 schools, results consistently show that IXL schools outperform schools using any other programs or methods, ranking as much as 16 percentile points higher in ELA on state assessments (in the case of Georgia).

"After using the IXL Continuous Diagnostic with our math students, we have seen increased student ownership of their learning, improved academic focus and higher test scores," said Phill Klamm, principal at Walworth Jt. School District #1 in Walworth, Wisconsin. "We are excited to see the same results with ELA and look forward to using the Continuous Diagnostic with all of our students!"

In addition to English language arts and math, IXL covers science, social studies and Spanish, and is aligned to the Common Core and all state standards. IXL offers 10 free practice questions each day for students not subscribed to IXL; subscribers can practice unlimited questions across all grade levels. IXL is available online and as an app for iPad and Android. For more information and to subscribe to IXL, please visit www.ixl.com.

About IXL Learning

IXL Learning is an educational technology company that delivers an immersive learning experience—for all students, in all grades, across all subjects, including math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. Used by 1 in 9 U.S. students and with 40 billion questions answered around the world, IXL is helping schools successfully use technology to improve teaching and learning. Our team of educators, researchers and technologists crafts unique, high-quality content with unprecedented breadth and depth across 7,000 skills. IXL adapts with students as they grow, offering challenges at just the right level to help them master new concepts. From pre-K to 12th grade, IXL's content and technology enable fresh, engaging and personalized experiences that spark curiosity and build confidence. To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com, facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning.

