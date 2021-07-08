IXL Wins 2021 CODiE Awards for Best Math and English Language Arts Solutions

"It's incredibly rewarding that IXL Math and English Language Arts are recognized by the CODiE Awards as the most effective ways for learners to master essential concepts," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "These honors underscore IXL's commitment toward addressing the evolving needs of educators and reinforce our deep sense of responsibility to inspire all students to excel."

Cultivate literacy skills

IXL brings reading, writing and grammar to life for students and helps educators effectively personalize English language arts instruction . The comprehensive, standards-aligned curriculum consists of more than 2,200 literacy skills covering topics such as identifying letters, reviewing historical fiction, organizing writing and more. IXL's skills are aligned to content in 21 popular textbooks, making lesson planning easier.

IXL ELA challenges and supports students at the perfect level with a wide variety of interactive questions, fun visuals and engaging content. In addition, IXL ELA skills offer text-to-speech, visual scaffolds, and intuitive interactions (such as drag-and-drop) to help students—especially early learners and those with learning differences—engage with concepts at their own pace.

Develop a deeper understanding of math

IXL guides high school students beyond "drill and practice" learning to help them master algebra, geometry, precalculus and calculus. With more than 4,600 standards-aligned skills, IXL Math gives students an array of opportunities to learn, practice and build lasting knowledge. Learners develop abilities to apply and explain advanced math concepts, and to create strategies for solving complex problems in multiple contexts. In addition, IXL guides teachers to the specific skills that align to more than 35 math textbooks.

Personalize learning with IXL

IXL's interactive skills are highly targeted and adjust to each student's level of understanding. IXL's adaptive assessment, the Real-Time Diagnostic , evaluates students across every concept in the K-12 curriculum, generating an accurate portrait of students' knowledge levels in math and language arts. Using student data from the curriculum and diagnostic, IXL gives every learner a personalized action plan for growth. In addition, IXL Analytics provides real-time insight into student progress and helps teachers make better instructional decisions in the classroom. The IXL app provides a fun, immersive experience for students of all levels, and is available on all major mobile devices.

About IXL Learning

Currently used by 12 million students and in all of the top 100 U.S. school districts, IXL is an integrated learning platform that supports personalized learning in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 90 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools and parents successfully boost student achievement. The IXL family of products also includes Rosetta Stone , Wyzant , Education.com , ABCya and Vocabulary.com . To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning .

