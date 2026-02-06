Winner, Winner: IXL Celebrates an Award-Filled 2025

IXL racked up honors across numerous categories during a busy award circuit.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A crowded trophy case is a good problem to have—just ask IXL . Last year alone, the company won 13 awards, the most of any educational technology product. And while the volume is impressive, it's the variety that tells the story. Recognized across primary and secondary education, with awards spanning personalized learning to assessments, IXL is proving itself to be the go-to resource for teaching, testing and progress monitoring.

While every award is special, a few highlight how far IXL's reach and impact extend.

The future of testing: solving the 'what's next?' problem

IXL was named THE Journal's Best Assessment Solution at a critical time, as districts move from high-stakes, summative tests to more frequent, formative assessments.

What's driving the shift? The need for timely updates and clear next steps. Too often, educators are left analyzing and wondering how to guide students forward after a test. That's where the IXL LevelUp Diagnostic comes in.

LevelUp can be used as a benchmark, or as a Real-Time diagnostic—a feature unique to IXL. In just 10 minutes a week, students answer questions that give teachers continuous, up-to-date data throughout the year. But the true magic of LevelUp lies in what happens after the assessment. IXL automatically creates personalized action plans for each student, outlining exactly what they should practice to grow.

Tackling literacy head-on

IXL also collected its ninth CODiE Award after winning Best English Language Arts Instructional Solution for Grades PK - 8. The honor comes as schools are seeking new ways to elevate historically low reading scores.

IXL offers a powerful solution to improve literacy regardless of where learners start. With thousands of skills —from foundational reading to persuasive writing—there's material suitable for all students. Additionally, IXL's instructional resources help learners make progress independently, even when a teacher isn't present.

Going global

IXL's recognition stretched beyond North America to the United Kingdom, where it earned a coveted Bett Award in the Numeracy & Maths category.

The UK's school trusts turn to IXL to support their staff as they battle heavy workloads and widening achievement gaps in math. IXL's skill plans take the guesswork out of lesson planning by providing content that perfectly matches the national curricula in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. Additionally, IXL's KS1 and KS2 SAT skill plans streamline test prep, ensuring students are thoroughly prepared for these critical exams.

And the winner is…

Several other prominent organizations recognized IXL's role in advancing learning in 2025, including:

EdTech Digest Award: Best Personalized Learning Solution

Best Personalized Learning Solution ISTE Best of Show Award : Primary Education, Secondary Education

: Primary Education, Secondary Education SmartBrief Education's Readers' Choice Award : Best Math Instruction

: Best Math Instruction Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2024: Primary Education, Secondary Education

Primary Education, Secondary Education Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2025: Primary Education

Primary Education THE Journal Product of the Year Award: Best Adaptive / Personalized Learning Tool, Best Reading Program and Best Math Program

"2025 was a banner year for IXL. We helped more than 17 million students across the globe and released more new features and functionality than ever," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "We're honored to receive recognition from so many well-respected organizations and can't wait to make an even greater impact in 2026!"

To learn more about IXL's award-winning platform and the latest company updates, visit the IXL Newsroom .

About IXL

Currently used by 17 million students and 96 of the top 100 U.S. school districts, IXL is an all-inclusive educational platform providing a comprehensive PK-12 curriculum, instructional resources, actionable analytics and a state-of-the-art assessment suite. Available in more than 120 languages, IXL's end-to-end teaching and learning solution supports personalized instruction in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 200 billion questions asked and answered worldwide, IXL is helping schools and parents successfully boost student achievement. The IXL Learning family of products also includes Rosetta Stone , Dictionary.com , Thesaurus.com , TPT , SpanishDictionary.com , inglés.com , FrenchDictionary.com , Wyzant , Vocabulary.com , ABCya , Education.com , Carson Dellosa Education and Evan-Moor Educational Publishers . To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and x.com/IXLLearning .

Press Contact

Eric Bates

IXL Learning

[email protected]

SOURCE IXL Learning