ixlayer and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Health Cloud Solutions to the U.S. Public Sector

ixlayer's robust solution brings together the full capabilities of a health technology platform that can be implemented within weeks, matching the speed of today's challenges. The company's proprietary technology connects the health testing ecosystem of services, enabling the rapid launch of testing programs while driving patient engagement anywhere around world.

"The ability to customize ixlayer to fit any operation allows all levels of government to deliver diagnostic tests and obtain reliable results as efficiently as possible," said Pouria Sanae, CEO of ixlayer. "The ixlayer solution provides agencies with a cost-effective approach to manage their full-scale testing and point-of-care services, complete with cloud-based technology in the DoD CC SRG IL5 GovCloud that provides the highest levels of security to protect employees in the Public Sector."

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) currently utilizes ixlayer's COVID-19 testing platform to ensure cases are tracked and managed across thousands of service members. This platform supports more than 116 separate organizations within the USCG, ensuring that clinical staff within each unit can monitor the health of servicemen and servicewomen independently of the broader program.

"ixlayer has helped enterprises in the private sector significantly improve their ability to coordinate diagnostic testing and provide telehealth services to their employees and patients," said Tim Boltz, Sales Director for Healthcare at Carahsoft. "We look forward to working with ixlayer and our reseller partners to enable more agencies within the Public Sector to reap the benefits of health IT through ixlayer's platform."

The ixlayer cloud-based technology platform currently supports more than 1 million patients and launched more than 800 testing programs in 2020 alone.

Ixlayer's software, hardware and services are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 contracts.

About ixlayer:

ixlayer is an industry leader in the health-tech ecosystem, providing innovative solutions for enabling health systems, payors, biopharma, and health-focused companies to offer health testing in a virtual environment. The ixlayer platform delivers end-to-end solutions for the technical, security, regulatory, and user experience components of complex health testing. As the industry shifts to remote and virtual care options, ixlayer is powering patient engagement and preventative health strategies through virtual health testing, at scale. The ixlayer solution can be added to existing patient engagement platforms and patient portals to enable real time health and wellness lab testing. Founded in 2018, ixlayer currently supports millions of patients and has launched hundreds of testing programs for large organizations, health systems and every level of the government.

About Carahsoft:

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

