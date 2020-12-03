ixlayer and CIC Health Partner to Make COVID-19 Tests More Accessible to School Districts and Universities

CIC Health's engagement with ixlayer ensures COVID-19 testing meets all required regulatory standards. Results can be delivered in 24-36 hours – and at a fraction of the cost of other providers. CIC Health collaborates with organizations throughout the U.S. and uses ixlayer and other software platforms to facilitate more than 7,000 tests per day. CIC Health also enables testing for organizations with limited resources and underserved constituents.

"The question around school openings and closures has been one of the most difficult questions we've faced since the onset of the pandemic. Efficient testing is key to providing educators and administrators the correct data to make these decisions," said Pouria Sanae, CEO of ixlayer. "ixlayer is proud to power CIC Health and the organizations they work with and connect them to scalable testing options and fast results. We are looking forward to being the platform of choice for other organizations as they plan to roll out tests and vaccines safely."

The ixlayer COVID-19 Clinical Test platform gathers real-time data, including demographics on positive and negative tests by age, gender and geographic location - quickly identifying trends and hotspots in disease transmission. This valuable information is critical to track as the rate of COVID-19 cases continues to fluctuate. Looking ahead to the distribution of a vaccine, ixlayer's platform is also built to support patient registration, scheduling, inventory management, and public health outreach as officials keep track of who has been vaccinated.

"The coronavirus pandemic has created massive and different challenges for every organization we work with at CIC Health. Enabling testing in an efficient and scalable manner was our highest priority and ixlayer enabled us to transition quickly to serve our partners," said Tim Rowe, CEO of CIC Health. "ixlayer's platform helped us scale and access to multiple labs allows us to reach organizations across New England first, and now nationally."

The need for accessible testing is more important than ever as the coronavirus pandemic remains a present threat and health systems prepare to handle a rise in COVID-19 cases over the coming weeks. ixlayer's platform helps reduce barriers and connect patients with resources and treatment, if needed. For more information on how to use ixlayer to scale testing for your organization, visit www.ixlayer.com .

About ixlayer:

ixlayer is an industry leader in the health-tech ecosystem, providing innovative solutions to power precision health testing to physicians, health systems, health-focused companies, and pharmaceutical partners. The ixlayer platform delivers end-to-end solutions for the technical, security, regulatory, and user experience components of complex health testing. The ixlayer COVID-19 Clinical Test can plug into any health system and lab within 48 hours - enabling labs to digitize ordering and produce real-time results delivery while also streamlining healthcare so physicians can pre-screen patients, order tests, coordinate sample collection, and triage patients to the right care ... all from afar.

About CIC Health

CIC Health provides comprehensive COVID-19 testing services to organizations and individuals. We simplify testing by integrating CLIA-certified laboratories, physician oversight, result reporting, and billing software. Whether a one-time test or routine testing for a business, school, care facility, or individual, our services are accessible, fast, and easy. CIC Health is a subsidiary of Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC), a global leader in building innovation communities. Learn more at cic-health.com .

