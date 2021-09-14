ixlayer Announces New Investment to Accelerate Digital Health Innovation and Telehealth Infrastructure Capabilities for Enterprise Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ixlayer , a leader in technology-based solutions for diagnostic testing, today announced Salesforce Ventures has invested in the company's latest funding round. Previous investors in ixlayer include General Catalyst, with participation from lead seed investor PearVC.

As part of the investment, ixlayer is integrating into Salesforce Health Cloud to bring on-demand virtual diagnostic testing to its customers. The company also plans to expand its capabilities to meet the demands of enterprise customers by adapting to the current health landscape for employees and customers.

Over the past year, health enterprises have found new ways to engage with consumers to meet them where they are, whether at home, work or school. To manage the process, robust health testing platforms like ixlayer are crucial as lab-testing data is now gathered from multiple points surrounding one individual. As a result, the company has seen tremendous growth in 2021 as companies emphasize employee health and shift priorities to provide more comprehensive diagnostic testing and telehealth options.

"The sooner we as an industry can start treating patients as consumers, the better the entire healthcare system will become. Consumers expect convenience, interoperability and a level of accessibility that traditional doctor and hospital visits don't provide and our goal at ixlayer is to change that dynamic," said Pouria Sanae, CEO of ixlayer. "Salesforce technology will help us push forward in our mission to revolutionize the healthcare model, so enterprises have the flexibility to innovate and meet consumers' needs."

As the pandemic wanes, the healthcare system is facing new consumer expectations and demands. As a result, the industry must innovate new digital technology capabilities to virtually offer all healthcare services and testing. Enterprises that make the shift into the cloud more quickly will likely find themselves on firmer ground in the future having the ability to adapt quickly and change their business model to create a more robust consumer experience. ixlayer offers flexible and scalable solutions for enterprises to implement the cloud and develop new infrastructure for their own testing and health programs in weeks rather than participating in a more time-consuming, arduous process.

ixlayer continues to build on its successful go-to-market strategy to provide accessible diagnostic testing and telehealth options for enterprises in the public and private sectors. Last month, ixlayer partnered with Carahsoft to make its digital health platform available to agencies at all levels of government in the United States. Previous and notable partners include the United States Coast Guard, the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, Stanford University, and Avera Health.

The ixlayer cloud-based technology platform currently supports more than 2 million patients and launched more than 1100 testing programs. For more information on ixlayer, visit www.ixlayer.com .

About ixlayer:

ixlayer is an industry leader in the health-tech ecosystem, providing innovative solutions for enabling health systems, payors, biopharma, and health-focused companies to offer health testing in a virtual environment. The ixlayer platform delivers end-to-end solutions for the technical, security, regulatory, and user experience components of complex health testing. As the industry shifts to remote and virtual care options, ixlayer is powering patient engagement and preventative health strategies through virtual health testing, at scale. The ixlayer solution can be added to existing patient engagement platforms and patient portals to enable real time health and wellness lab testing. Founded in 2018, ixlayer currently supports millions of patients and has launched hundreds of testing programs for large organizations, health systems and every level of the government.

About Salesforce Ventures:

Salesforce Ventures is the global investment arm of Salesforce and is focused on partnering with the most ambitious enterprise technology companies at every stage in their journey. Since 2009, Salesforce Ventures has invested over $3 billion in over 400 leading companies including Auth0, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, Hopin, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, Twilio, and Zoom. Salesforce Ventures provides portfolio companies with unparalleled access to Salesforce, one of the fastest-growing enterprise software companies in the world, including strategic advisory, customer introductions, and the strongest cloud ecosystem. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 25 countries with offices all over the world including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at salesforce.com/ventures .

