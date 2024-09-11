ixlayer Launches 'ixEngage' a Direct-to-Patient Platform for Biopharma

'ixEngage' simplifies and accelerates the connection to care

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ixlayer, a healthcare technology platform serving biopharma, today unveiled 'ixEngage' – a direct-to-patient solution. The technology provides compliant infrastructure to connect biopharma clients to the full healthcare ecosystem–labs, patients, payments, providers and prescriptions–to deploy personalized, patient customer experience (Cx) programs that meet the highest industry safety standards. ixEngage is available now as a solution for biopharma companies looking to connect to patients with speed, transparency, precision and measurable impact.

For more information on ixEngage, visit ixlayer.com/bio-pharma/

At the heart of ixEngage is the patient. By accelerating a patient's path to diagnosis in moving lab testing further up the patient journey and making it more convenient and accessible to connect with their physicians, patients get the care and therapies they need faster. This configurable solution seamlessly integrates into biopharma's disease state awareness (DSA), educational and marketing campaigns for existing or new go-to-market strategies, making traditional campaigns more actionable and effective.

ixEngage builds upon ixlayer's cloud-based platform which has powered over 1,100 nationwide programs and enabled over four million patient care journeys. The new solution provides biopharma with a turnkey approach to orchestrate comprehensive marketing campaigns that go further than before–arming patients with the information and lab data needed for more actionable conversations with their physicians.

Some of the options through ixEngage, include:

Virtual patient experience - Manages all clinical onboarding, patient intake and consents at the outset of the virtual patient experience and facilitates secure lab result delivery, ongoing communication and connection to care. Multimodal lab testing - Ensures optimal patient choice and configurability to meet clients' needs. Includes turnkey self-collection kits (for saliva, blood, urine or fecal samples) leveraging CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited labs and offers mobile phlebotomy and patient service center options. Telehealth and connected care - Telehealth services and clinical oversight are implemented across the patient journey. Lab results are provided to the patient through a private online portal contextualized by ixlayer's network of telehealth partners, accelerating connection to appropriate care. Prescription Fulfillment - e-prescribing, specialty medication dispensing and home delivery with online updates and patient notifications. Financial tools, insurance and payment - Benefits verification, claims submission and online patient payment options to help patients navigate the complexities of healthcare payment - out of pocket and through insurance. Analytics - Partners can access in-depth analytics and gain performance tracking and campaign insights.

"We believe the future of biopharma success will hinge on more proactive, data-driven collaboration with patients," said Pouria Sanae, CEO and Co-founder of ixlayer. "Developing a comprehensive, direct-to-patient program demands intricate logistics, often costing millions and years to establish. With ixEngage, pharmaceutical companies can expedite this process, strengthen marketing campaigns, link patients with essential medical care and pave the path for future success and improved patient outcomes."

ixEngage meets the industry's medical, legal, and regulatory requirements. In its ongoing commitment to innovation, ixlayer continues to develop new features and functionalities for ixEngage to better serve patients and improve health outcomes.

About ixlayer

ixlayer [pronounced: I-X-layer] is the leading provider of cloud-based platforms that power a seamless, end-to-end direct-to-patient healthcare experience. The name reflects our core strength: "i" for robust data and technology infrastructure and "x" for exceptional user experience. The ixlayer platform seamlessly integrates with all healthcare ecosystem partners, connecting biopharma with patients in a user-centric way. This proprietary technology accelerates the path to diagnoses, supports optimal care, drives operational efficiency, and improves health equity and outcomes for all. To date, ixlayer has activated over four million patient care journeys across more than 1,100 programs, simplifying the complex web of healthcare. Learn more at www.ixlayer.com .

