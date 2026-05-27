ixlayer Appoints Helmut Osorio as General Manager to Accelerate Direct-to-Patient Growth for Biopharma

Former Regeneron, Pfizer and Purdue Pharma commercial leader brings deep expertise as ixlayer expands its award-winning direct-to-patient platform

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ixlayer, a cloud-based platform powering end-to-end direct-to-patient (DTP) healthcare, today announced the appointment of Helmut Osorio as General Manager. Osorio brings two decades of leadership experience across marketing, sales, market access and global product launches. He joins as pharmaceutical companies increasingly look for more actionable, measurable ways to connect patients from awareness to care. He reports to Pouria Sanae, co-founder and CEO.

Osorio joins ixlayer at a time of significant momentum for the company and the broader direct-to-patient category. Over the past year, ixlayer has earned more than a half-dozen industry awards recognizing its innovation in biopharma collaboration, patient engagement and health equity, including a prestigious Stevie Award for Healthcare Technology Innovation of the Year and a Fierce DEI Award for advancing equity in patient care.

The appointment also follows growing industry demand for direct-to-patient models that make pharmaceutical marketing more effective by helping patients take the next step after awareness. In ixlayer's recent survey of pharmaceutical leaders conducted in partnership with the Digital Health Coalition, 94% of respondents said they are currently running, planning, or exploring a direct-to-patient program, and 82% said disconnected and fragmented healthcare experiences have reduced the effectiveness of their DTC spend.

"Pharma marketers are under more pressure than ever to turn awareness into action, and action into measurable care progression," said Pouria Sanae, co-founder and CEO of ixlayer. "The brands winning today are the ones closing the gap between DTC spend and actual patient outcomes — and that requires infrastructure, not just intent. Helmut has built and scaled commercial strategies on both sides of that challenge, and that experience is exactly what our biopharma partners will benefit from."

Osorio most recently served as Senior Director of Marketing, Ophthalmology at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, where he led science-based marketing strategy and cross-functional launch execution for EYLEA HD. He previously advised biopharmaceutical and life sciences companies as Principal and Managing Partner of Gordian Solutions LLC, developing commercialization, market access, positioning and launch strategies for emerging organizations. Earlier in his career, Osorio held senior commercial leadership roles at Purdue Pharma, Auxilium Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer, where he led brand strategy, access planning and growth initiatives across primary and specialty care portfolios, including multi-billion-dollar global healthcare brands.

"Having led launches and market access strategy at large pharma, I've seen firsthand how much value gets lost between a patient becoming aware of a treatment and actually accessing it. ixlayer is purpose-built to close that gap in a way I haven't seen elsewhere. The opportunity to help biopharma partners make that journey more seamless, and at scale, is very exciting."

Osorio earned an MBA in Marketing and Finance from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and a bachelor's degree in Psychology and Pre-Med from the University of Michigan. He is bilingual in English and Spanish.

About ixlayer

ixlayer [pronounced: I-X-layer] is the leading provider of cloud-based platforms that power a seamless, end-to-end direct-to-patient healthcare experience. ixEngage by ixlayer seamlessly integrates with all healthcare ecosystem partners, connecting biopharma with patients in a user-centric way. This proprietary technology accelerates the path to diagnosis, supports optimal care, drives operational efficiency, and improves health equity and outcomes for all. To date, ixlayer has activated over four million patient care journeys. Learn more at www.ixlayer.com.

SOURCE ixlayer