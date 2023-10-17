ixlayer Expands Clinical Advisory Board with the Appointment of Walgreens Chief Medical Officer Kevin Ban

News provided by

ixlayer

17 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Prominent physician executive brings over 25 years of clinical experience to advance ixlayer's mission of transforming care and outcomes through more accessible, affordable health testing.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ixlayer, the leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering diagnostic testing for greater operational efficiency, patient access, and improved outcomes today announced it is expanding its clinical advisory board with the addition of Kevin Ban, M.D.

Dr. Ban is Executive Vice President and Global Chief Medical Officer for Walgreens Boots Alliance, where he played a critical role in leading the company's national pandemic response. In addition to providing real-time clinical guidance and implementing guidelines to ensure patient and team safety during the public health crisis, he launched and expanded COVID-19 testing and vaccination services across thousands of stores. In addition, Dr. Ban led the team that launched the Walgreens Covid-19 Index, a new tool harnessing Walgreens testing data to track new and emerging variants across the country in near real-time.

"The pandemic has shown us the power of global pharmacies and the crucial role pharmacists and health testing can play in improving health outcomes and the patient experience. I believe that if we can increase access to more affordable and easy testing options, we can make the world healthier. I'm excited to work with ixlayer and the company's entire advisory team in developing new solutions and programs that help move the lab testing industry forward," said Dr. Ban.

"We are fortunate to have a leader of Dr. Ban's caliber share our belief in the value of more accessible, affordable health testing. His deep industry knowledge and expertise will be tremendous assets as we work to accelerate growth and improve access to health testing nationwide. His addition will not only make it easier for people to test for health concerns outside the clinical setting but will drive innovative solution designs that empower consumers across the U.S. to take proactive steps towards better health," said Pouria Sanae, CEO at ixlayer.

Dr. Ban brings more than 25 years of clinical and administrative experience. Previously, he served as Chief Medical Officer at Athenahealth and Beth Israel Deaconess Needham.

About ixlayer
ixlayer is the leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering diagnostic testing for greater operational efficiency, patient access, and improved outcomes. Seamlessly integrating with all systems to provide unparalleled access to effective health testing solutions, ixlayer's platforms empower health plans, retailers, and biopharma organizations to accelerate speed to market and drive engagement and compliance, while improving brand loyalty. Learn more at www.ixlayer.com.

Media Contact:
Andrea LePain
eMedia Junction
[email protected]
617-894-1153

SOURCE ixlayer

Also from this source

ixlayer Enhances At-Home Diagnostic Health Testing Platform with Cutting-Edge AI & Data Visualization

ixlayer Enhances At-Home Diagnostic Health Testing Platform with Cutting-Edge AI & Data Visualization

ixlayer, the leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering diagnostic laboratory testing for greater operational efficiency, patient access,...
ixlayer Joins the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America

ixlayer Joins the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America

ixlayer, the leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering diagnostic testing for greater operational efficiency, patient access, and improved ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.