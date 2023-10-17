ixlayer Expands Clinical Advisory Board with the Appointment of Walgreens Chief Medical Officer Kevin Ban

Prominent physician executive brings over 25 years of clinical experience to advance ixlayer's mission of transforming care and outcomes through more accessible, affordable health testing.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ixlayer, the leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering diagnostic testing for greater operational efficiency, patient access, and improved outcomes today announced it is expanding its clinical advisory board with the addition of Kevin Ban, M.D.

Dr. Ban is Executive Vice President and Global Chief Medical Officer for Walgreens Boots Alliance, where he played a critical role in leading the company's national pandemic response. In addition to providing real-time clinical guidance and implementing guidelines to ensure patient and team safety during the public health crisis, he launched and expanded COVID-19 testing and vaccination services across thousands of stores. In addition, Dr. Ban led the team that launched the Walgreens Covid-19 Index, a new tool harnessing Walgreens testing data to track new and emerging variants across the country in near real-time.

"The pandemic has shown us the power of global pharmacies and the crucial role pharmacists and health testing can play in improving health outcomes and the patient experience. I believe that if we can increase access to more affordable and easy testing options, we can make the world healthier. I'm excited to work with ixlayer and the company's entire advisory team in developing new solutions and programs that help move the lab testing industry forward," said Dr. Ban.

"We are fortunate to have a leader of Dr. Ban's caliber share our belief in the value of more accessible, affordable health testing. His deep industry knowledge and expertise will be tremendous assets as we work to accelerate growth and improve access to health testing nationwide. His addition will not only make it easier for people to test for health concerns outside the clinical setting but will drive innovative solution designs that empower consumers across the U.S. to take proactive steps towards better health," said Pouria Sanae, CEO at ixlayer.

Dr. Ban brings more than 25 years of clinical and administrative experience. Previously, he served as Chief Medical Officer at Athenahealth and Beth Israel Deaconess Needham.

About ixlayer

ixlayer is the leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering diagnostic testing for greater operational efficiency, patient access, and improved outcomes. Seamlessly integrating with all systems to provide unparalleled access to effective health testing solutions, ixlayer's platforms empower health plans, retailers, and biopharma organizations to accelerate speed to market and drive engagement and compliance, while improving brand loyalty. Learn more at www.ixlayer.com .

Media Contact:

Andrea LePain

eMedia Junction

[email protected]

617-894-1153

SOURCE ixlayer