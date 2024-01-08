ixlayer Joins the Innovators' Network at the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

News provided by

ixlayer

08 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

American Heart Association consortium advances the development of novel solutions across the health continuum

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ixlayer, a B2B patient experience platform that enables end-to-end patient diagnostic testing for biopharma companies, today announced it has become a member of the Innovators' Network at the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation (the Center).

The Innovators' Network is a health care technology consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers. Members have access to the Association's digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science as they develop and scale innovative digital healthcare technologies.

"Joining this amazing network offers a great opportunity to advance our mission of increasing access to at-home diagnostic testing. Cardiovascular health is a key area of focus at ixlayer, given heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S. Enabling more patients to check their cholesterol levels and other lipid markers from the comfort of their homes will aid in the prevention and management of heart disease by enabling more comprehensive screenings, ongoing monitoring, and greater adherence to appropriate therapies," said Jeff Davis, General Manager of the Biopharma division at ixlayer.

ixlayer's platform provides the digital infrastructure necessary for biopharma organizations to quickly and easily deploy at-home testing initiatives in support of the industry goal for increased screening and reducing cardiovascular diseases. The solution connects the entire ecosystem of diagnostic services: from custom diagnostic kits to diagnostic lab testing services to reporting of results. It also delivers digital tools that enable patient education, contextualized lab results, remote program monitoring, and personalized calls to action for medication adherence protocols and diagnostic testing regimens.

"The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of healthcare technology," said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, volunteer past president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), chair of the American Heart Association's Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center and the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and provost for medical affairs of Cornell University. "Joining the Innovators' Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena."

For more information on the American Heart Association Center for Technology and Innovation Innovators' Network, click here.

To learn more about ixlayer, visit: https://ixlayer.com/bio-pharma/

About ixlayer 
ixlayer is the only B2B patient experience platform that enables end-to-end patient diagnostic testing. Seamlessly integrating with all systems to provide unparalleled access to effective diagnostic testing solutions, ixlayer's platform empowers biopharma companies to identify, engage, and activate patients to care and treatment through valuable brand interaction. Learn more at www.ixlayer.com

