ixlayer Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 -- List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

The 2021 Digital Health 150 cohort has raised roughly $14.9B in aggregate funding across 522 deals since 2016, and includes startups at various investment stages of development, from early-stage to well-funded unicorns . Companies this year include startups working on data integration & analytics, hybrid virtual / in-person care, digital therapeutics, clinical intelligence, and more.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Last year's class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we're excited to see the future success of this year's winners."

"The full ixlayer team is honored to be a part of this exclusive list in the digital health space. Our team has worked tremendously hard to build a one-stop shop for healthcare that offers accessibility and inclusion to reach populations that have typically been underserved based on geography, age, or economic status. Through blending our configurable software with diagnostic testing we're giving people more control over their health by removing traditional barriers to timely testing," says Pouria Sanae, CEO of ixlayer.

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from a pool of over 11,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores , CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

ixlayer's comprehensive solution is striving to bring the ease of online deployment that's a hallmark of eCommerce providers, along with the "anyone can play" versatility of payments platforms, essentially "shopifying the testing experience." Traditionally, if companies wanted to deploy diagnostic testing, they would have to go through a lengthy process of building out the software stack -- ixlayer's technology has set the stage to eliminate this burden for healthcare workers, organizations, physicians, and patients in the future.

This past year, ixlayer partnered with various public and private enterprises , including Carahsoft Technology Corp, FrontRunnerHC, Senpex, Maverick Health, and the U.S. Coast Guard, among others. Additionally, ixlayer raised $75 Million for their Series A round in March of 2021. Funding participation was led by General Catalyst and PearVC, with additional support this September from Salesforce Ventures and Accenture Ventures.

2021 Digital Health 150 Investment Highlights:

Unicorns : 17 of the 150 companies (11%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding rounds.

: 17 of the 150 companies (11%) are valued at or above as of their latest funding rounds. Funding trends : In 2021 year-to-date (YTD), these 150 private companies have raised $9.2B in equity funding across 153 deals (as of 11/19/21).

: In 2021 year-to-date (YTD), these 150 private companies have raised in equity funding across 153 deals (as of 11/19/21). Mega-rounds : Since 2020, there have been 39 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year's Digital Health 150, with 31 (79%) of them taking place in 2021 YTD.

: Since 2020, there have been 39 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year's Digital Health 150, with 31 (79%) of them taking place in 2021 YTD. Global representation : 23% of the 2021 Digital Health 150 are based outside the US. After the US, the UK is home to the most Digital Health 150 companies (9), followed by India (4). This year's winners are based in 18 countries, including China , Israel , Nigeria , Germany , Argentina , and New Zealand .

: 23% of the 2021 Digital Health 150 are based outside the US. After the US, the UK is home to the most Digital Health 150 companies (9), followed by (4). This year's winners are based in 18 countries, including , , , , , and . Top VC investor: General Catalyst is the most active investor in this year's Digital Health 150 companies, having invested in 39 deals since 2016.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About ixlayer:

ixlayer is an industry leader in the health-tech ecosystem, providing innovative solutions for enabling health systems, payors, biopharma, and health-focused companies to offer health testing in a virtual environment. The ixlayer platform delivers end-to-end solutions for the technical, security, regulatory, and user experience components of complex health testing. As the industry shifts to remote and virtual care options, ixlayer is powering patient engagement and preventative health strategies through virtual health testing, at scale . The ixlayer solution can be added to existing patient engagement platforms and patient portals to enable real-time health and wellness lab testing. Founded in 2018, ixlayer currently supports millions of patients and has launched hundreds of testing programs for large organizations, health systems and every level of the government.

