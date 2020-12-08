ixlayer Technology Selected for Chan Zuckerberg Biohub and Stanford Medicine COVID-19 Research Collaboration

The CATCH study utilizes ixlayer's platform to run tests simultaneously with labs throughout California, track shipments and manage test inventory and provide comprehensive data for scientists and public health officials to understand the outbreak in their area and inform public health decisions. Through ixlayer, the study can reach more than 8.5 million residents in the San Francisco Bay area with gentle and straightforward self-collection and return of nasal swab samples.

"As positive COVID cases rise across the country, it is critical to reduce barriers and overcome logistical obstacles to testing," said Pouria Sanae, CEO of ixlayer. "A key part of controlling the pandemic is to understand where the coronavirus is most prevalent and how it is spreading throughout communities. We're proud to provide our COVID-19 testing platform to help in this truly ground-breaking and necessary work."

At the onset of the pandemic, ixlayer quickly adapted its diagnostic testing platform to suit the need for scalable COVID-19 testing earlier this year. There are already currently 180 organizations using the ixLayer platform for COVID-19 test distribution . The company is poised to seamlessly roll out testing platforms for all organizations and facilitate results within 48 hours.

"We selected ixlayer for this project based on their extensive knowledge of diagnostic testing and nimble solutions to overcome any barriers to access or hurdles to deliver tests directly to patients," added Gajus Worthington, Chief Operating Officer of the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub. "The CATCH study is a very comprehensive and unique undertaking and ixlayer was able to provide a custom solution that directly fit our needs."

As the U.S. continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, accessible testing is more important than ever. ixlayer's platform helps pinpoint barriers and connects patients with resources and treatment if needed. For more information about how to use ixlayer to scale testing for your organization, visit www.ixlayer.com .

ixlayer is an industry leader in the health-tech ecosystem, providing innovative solutions to power precision health testing to physicians, health systems, health-focused companies, and pharmaceutical partners. The ixlayer platform delivers end-to-end solutions for the technical, security, regulatory, and user experience components of complex health testing. The ixlayer COVID-19 Clinical Testing Platform can plug into any health system and lab within 48 hours - enabling labs to digitize ordering and produce real-time results delivery while also streamlining healthcare so physicians can pre-screen patients, order tests, coordinate sample collection, and triage patients to the right care ... all from afar.

