ixlayer Wins Silver in 11th Annual Best in Biz Awards

2021 marked the 11th annual Best in Biz Awards and, following the havoc wreaked by the global pandemic, resoundingly confirmed that American business is back and stronger than ever before. The 11th annual program saw intense competition among more than 700 impressively strong entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada. This year's judges were impressed with the winning companies' resilience and adaptability that allowed them to turn the challenges of the past 20 months into remarkable growth numbers, their exemplary dedication to their customers in matters small and large, and particularly, many winners' efforts to maintain and deepen their commitment to the environment and local communities.

"The past couple of years have shown the world the need for better diagnostic testing capabilities, and ixlayer will continue to innovate to meet those demands and challenges," said Pouria Sanae, CEO of ixlayer. "We're thrilled to be honored by Best in Biz Awards alongside the other companies that are breaking through the limits of their respective industries."

Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. The 2021 judging panel included, among others, writers from Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, Inc., USA Today and Wired.

Best in Biz Awards 2021 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Most Resilient Company, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Finance Executive, HR Executive, Most Innovative Product, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Newsletter of the Year. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2021, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2021-winners.

About ixlayer

ixlayer is an industry leader in the health-tech ecosystem, providing innovative solutions for enabling health systems, payors, biopharma, and health focused companies to offer health testing in a virtual environment. The ixlayer platform delivers end-to-end solutions for the technical, security, regulatory, and user experience components of complex health testing. As the industry shifts to remote and virtual care options, ixlayer is powering patient engagement and preventative health strategies through virtual health testing, at scale . The ixlayer solution can be added to existing patient engagement platforms and patient portals to enable real time health and wellness lab testing. Founded in 2018, ixlayer currently supports millions of patients and has launched hundreds of testing programs for large organizations, health systems and every level of the government.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in this prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

SOURCE ixlayer