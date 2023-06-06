Iyuno Expands Its Global Footprint with Acquisition of Turkish Studio Ak'la Kara

News provided by

Iyuno

06 Jun, 2023, 02:00 ET

Expanding Presences to 35 Markets Globally

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iyuno, a global provider of media localization and distribution solutions to the entertainment industry, today announced acquisition of the Istanbul-based dubbing studio, Ak'la Kara International. Financial details were not disclosed.

Following the acquisition, Ak'la Kara International will be rebranded as Iyuno Turkey. This further extends Iyuno's reach in the EMEA region and provides global end-to-end offerings for the Turkish market.

Continue Reading
Following the acquisition, Ak'la Kara International will be rebranded as Iyuno Turkey.
Following the acquisition, Ak'la Kara International will be rebranded as Iyuno Turkey.

Ak'la Kara International, one of Turkey's most renowned dubbing studios, has provided language services for iconic films and viral episodic series from around the world to a global client roster including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery and Riot Games.

"We're thrilled to announce our acquisition of Ak'la Kara International, a leading provider of language services in Turkey," said David Lee, CEO of Iyuno. "As consumers' appetite for content is at an all-time high, the need for a single supply chain provider is critical to global content producers' distribution strategies. With this acquisition, Iyuno will continue to support the needs of our clients for language services by growing our operational footprint and expanding our global reach."

This acquisition is part of Iyuno's strategy to focus on global expansion, enhance creative services, and invest in technology to provide fully integrated and comprehensive offerings to its clients. Iyuno's recent expansion into Turkey represents the 35th market where Iyuno has a presence.

ABOUT AK'LA KARA INTERNATIONAL

Ak'la Kara International (aklakara.tv) was established with the partnership of Savaş Özdural and Kerem Kobanbay. It is one of Turkey's most renowned dubbing studios located in Istanbul. Since its establishment, Ak'la Kara has been a preferred partner of the industry's largest domestic and foreign content providers, distributors, television channels, digital platforms, gaming and advertising companies. With the localization services it provides, the company produces the highest quality projects with the best translators, artists and technical staff. 

ABOUT IYUNO

Iyuno (iyuno.com) is the media and entertainment industry's leading localization service provider. As a trusted global partner to the world's most recognized entertainment studios, streaming platforms and creators, it offers end-to-end localization services – from dubbing, subtitling and access services to media management, transformation and distribution services – in over 100 languages for every type of content distribution platform. The company's 75-year collective legacy is unmatched in operational expertise, scale, capacity and breadth of services. Leveraging the best in breed creative and technical talent, state-of-the-art facilities and next generation technologies, the company now boasts the largest global footprint with 67 offices in 35 countries. The company's scale and customer-centric approach is focused on its mission of connecting content, connecting people. For more information, follow @IyunoHQ and #WeAreIyuno across social platforms.

SOURCE Iyuno

Also from this source

Iyuno fait un investissement stratégique dans un studio de doublage turc spécialisé dans le contenu en langue locale

Iyuno faz investimento estratégico em estúdio de dublagem turco em meio ao aumento do apetite por conteúdo no idioma local

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.