J. Bradley Kennedy Scholarship Applications Open

The winner is awarded a full scholarship in pursuit of their BOMI designation

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOMI International's Board of Trustees is pleased to announce that applications for the J. Bradley Kennedy Scholarship are now being accepted. The scholarship was established in 2011 to strengthen the workforce and help ensure industry professionals can access higher education to advance their careers.

BOMI International created the scholarship in honor of Mr. J. Bradley (Brad) Kennedy's focus on excellence and his lifelong commitment to education. His dedication to the development of continuing education in the commercial real estate industry remained steadfast throughout his career.

Funded through contributions from friends and colleagues, the scholarship provides an educational opportunity for a deserving individual currently entering, pursuing, or engaged in a career in the property or facility management industry and demonstrates a financial need.

"Each year, an independent committee of the BOMI International Board of Trustees Competency Committee reviews and ranks all applications based on a weighted scale across several categories," stated BOMI Chair Andrew Taylor, RPA®, MBA, Vice President of Property Management, Pacific Elm Properties, LLC. "We are pleased to be able to offer support for their continued personal and professional growth with the CRE industry."

The annual scholarship is awarded to a student who is pursuing a career in property or facilities management. Applicants submit a personal statement, resume, application, and two recommendations from industry professionals. Applications open on January 15, 2026. The deadline for completed applications is April 15, 2026. Details and the application can be found on the website.

About BOMA International and BOMI

The Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International and the Building Owners and Managers Institute (BOMI) serve the entire commercial real estate community, including owners, managers, property professionals, and service providers of all types of commercial buildings, such as office, industrial, medical, corporate, government, and mixed-use. BOMA's mission is to promote a thriving commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence, and knowledge through a federation of 81 U.S. local associations and 18 global affiliates with over 20,000 members. BOMI offers essential education and training to industry professionals and has delivered more than 400,000 courses and 45,000 credentials through its designations (RPA®, FMA®, SMT®, SMA®, and BOMI-HP®) and certificate programs, with a proven record of enhancing job performance and company efficiency. For more info, visit boma.org.

