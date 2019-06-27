J. Daniel Kimel, PhD, Recognized for Excellence in Physics

An emeritus professor of physics at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Dr. Kimel spent nearly his entire career with the university. First joining Florida State as a research associate in 1966, he progressed to assistant professor in 1967 and to associate professor in 1973. Becoming a full professor in 1988, he remained in that position until his retirement in 2003. Earlier in his career, Dr. Kimel was active as a research associate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison from 1965 to 1966.

Alongside his primary responsibilities, Dr. Kimel spent two years as the director of graduate affairs for the department of physics at Florida State University. Early on, he was also a fellow of the National Science Foundation and the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation. An accomplished writer in his field, he has contributed a number of articles to professional journals. Dr. Kimel is also the co-author of "Superconductivity Revisited" with Dr. Ralph C. Dougherty, which was published by CRC Press in 2012.

Having conducted much research over the years, Dr. Kimel is particularly notable for his research on double-scattering models and Chew-Low extrapolations and the uniqueness of the interaction involving spin 3 1/2 particles. He has also conducted considerable research into parton transverse momentum effects and QDC and higher order QDC calculations and is responsible for the Monte Carlo study of the spin 1 Blume-Capel model. He is particularly proud of the fact that his work on spin 3 1/2 particles has been so widely cited in the field. As a result of his pioneering research in high energy theory, Dr. Kimel was honored by Florida State University with a named professorship, the J. Daniel Kimel Professor of Physics, in 2002.

Earning a Bachelor of Science in physics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1959, Dr. Kimel went on to study at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he earned a Master of Science in physics in 1960 and a Doctor of Philosophy in physics in 1965. For excellence in his career, he has been the recipient of a number of honors and accolades. A high energy physics research grantee of the United States Department of Energy from 1966 to 1990, Dr. Kimel was also presented with a University-Wide Excellence in Teaching Award in 1991 and an Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

Outside of his professional path, Dr. Kimel served as the president of the faculty union, United Faculty of Florida, from 1996 to 2002, where he is also a lifetime member. Holding further membership with the American Physical Society, he has been a member of Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honor Society, since 1968. In light of all his accomplishments, Dr. Kimel has previously been featured in Who's Who in America, Who's Who in American Education, Who's Who in Science and Engineering, and Who's Who in the South and Southwest.

