J.J.J.'s new book "Después de Armagedón. ¿cómo será la vida en la tierra? After Armageddon. What will life on earth be like?", is an incredible work with information concerning the future. On this current world scenario, which is not far from being realized.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- J.J.J., an excellent writer, has completed his new book "Después de Armagedón. ¿cómo será la vida en la tierra? After Armageddon. What will life on earth be like?": a sensational narrative that foretells the happenings in Armageddon with closer insights from the Bible and disclosures from the author on the ways to embrace the impending disaster.

J.J.J. shares, "Some people have an abstract or dark concept related to the word Armageddon. The object of the book is:

To explain what Armageddon really is, its meaning, to describe what it is, and to show that there will be survivors of that great coming and imminent global catastrophe.

The purpose of this book is:

Showing with biblical evidence, what life will be like in the future for all humanity and also as you, 'the reader', can benefit by warming up that same hope in, and why not? To be able to share it with others."

Published by Page Publishing, J.J.J.'s marvelous tale is significant in today's time in acquiring relevant information about the incoming calamity and the survival that follows afterwards. This book also reveals the life of humanity in the aftermath of the calamity events.

Readers who wish to experience this splendid work can purchase "Después de Armagedón. ¿cómo será la vida en la tierra? After Armageddon. What will life on earth be like?"

