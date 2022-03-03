J. J. Rodríguez's new book "¡Gobierna la Tierra!" is exploration of the Principle of Authority and the system within, in the 21st century.

J. J. Rodríguez, a teacher, an ordained pastor, and the creator of The ROD Ministries, has completed his new book "¡Gobierna la Tierra!": a compelling manuscript that attempts to define how authority runs in the society and the 21 st Century church; speaking about the roles played by each member of the church while exploring their behavior in today's time.

Rodríguez shares, "What about a system where authority in the chain of command is not respected?

The armed forces have different branches that control the different specialties to be distributed and, given the important work they perform and the enormous responsibility they carry on their shoulders, they cannot afford to allow interruptions in the chain of command. Insubordination in these groups is not tolerated.

Police forces, firefighters, ambulance services, etc., have equivalent responsibilities and, given their work to care and protect society, they function in a similar way.

How does the 21st century church, Jehovah's Army of Armies, behave?

What are her leadership roles?

Gobierna la Tierra makes a study and description of the Principle of Authority in many different areas, but especially within the Christian church of the 21st century."

Published by Page Publishing, J. J. Rodríguez's opus is eye-opening as it gives better clarity and perspective on the state and condition of the modern church.

This will also guide people to meditate and reflect on their faith.

Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "¡Gobierna la Tierra!" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758385/Gobierna_la_Tierra__El_principio_de_autoridad.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing