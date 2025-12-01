J-L CAUVIN MAKES THE NJ-11 BALLOT WITH TRUE GRASSROOTS EFFORT

Volunteer-powered campaign surpasses required signatures in just ten days

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J-L Cauvin's campaign for Congress achieved a major milestone this week, officially securing a spot on the ballot in New Jersey's 11th Congressional District. Without the benefit of a pre-existing campaign apparatus, party-machine backing, or high-profile national endorsements, J-L and a team of dedicated, volunteer-only canvassers collected well over the 500 signatures required by Governor Phil Murphy's expedited writ, all in just ten days.

"This campaign has always been about people, not political insiders," said J-L. "The fact that our volunteers, neighbors, supporters, and first-time canvassers banded together to accomplish something the establishment said couldn't be done proves exactly why NJ-11 is ready for change. Our district deserves a representative chosen by voters, not by party power brokers."

Despite facing a compressed timeline and a field already shaped by state party leaders, J-L's grassroots team mobilized across towns and neighborhoods throughout the district. Volunteers knocked doors, held signature events, and connected with residents who were eager for a fresh, independent-minded Democratic voice.

"The energy on the ground was incredible," added J-L. "People are tired of being told who their candidate should be before they've had a chance to speak. We earned every signature by showing up, listening, and making the case for why NJ-11 deserves real representation, representation that isn't predetermined in a back room."

J-L's campaign continues to build momentum following his announcement earlier this month. A community advocate, lawyer, and nationally-recognized comedian, he offers a unique blend of public service, legal experience, and public engagement that resonates with voters seeking both competence and authenticity.

Residents can learn more about J-L's candidacy, platform, and upcoming events, and can join the growing volunteer movement, by visiting JLforNJ.com .

About J-L Cauvin: Democrat J-L Cauvin is a community advocate, lawyer, and nationally-recognized comedian who is running for Congress in New Jersey's 11th district. A resident of Bloomfield, he formerly served as an Assistant District Attorney before pivoting to advocacy on behalf of lower-income residents facing eviction. J-L became nationally recognized for his comedic takedowns of Donald Trump during his first term as President. For more information on the campaign, please visit JLforNJ.com .

