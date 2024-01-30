J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery Offers Customizable Bourbon for Valentine's Day

Playing Cupid Just Got Easier with Made-to-Order Bourbon

FRANKFORT, Ky., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Love is in the air at the J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery as its team of cupids create handcrafted bourbon with the custom message of affection of your choice. The Mattingly family has been associated with distilling in Kentucky for almost two hundred years and perfected such innovations as the column still and double-staved barrels. Now, six and seven-generation descendants Jeff and Cameron Mattingly have created another industry first - a digital custom bourbon experience allowing gift givers unparalleled access to create their own made-to-order bourbon.

Customize your bourbon at J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery J. Mattingly 1845 offers one of a kind message options

The online J. Mattingly 1845 Valentine's Day Custom Bourbon Experience allows customers to select their favorite mash bill from hundreds of "Double-Staved" proprietary barrels selected by the Mattingly team of blenders, choose their bottle, label, closure (including wax colors of red, pink or white) and their own personal name for their creation.

"The online custom bourbon experience allows everyone to express their love with a customized bottle and label, allowing for heartfelt messages for the bourbon lover in your life. We've created orders of everything from marriage proposals to more casual notes of affection," said Harry Richart, president, J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery. "Crafting a custom bottle of Kentucky bourbon is one of the most unique and highly personalized gifts for whatever situationship one is in. We also have gift cards available to order online so your sweetheart can customize their own bottle of bourbon, which would make a great date night experience."

The digital J. Mattingly 1845 Holiday Custom Bourbon Experience is available online at jmattingly1845.com , and all orders placed by Feb. 2nd will arrive by Feb. 14th (shipping exclusions apply for some U.S. states).

The J. Mattingly 1845 Valentine's Day Custom Bourbon Experience is available online and in person at the Distillery in Frankfort Monday-Saturday from 8:30-5:00 throughout the year (reservations are requested for the in-person experience but walk ins welcome when open spots are available). Gift cards are available for the in-person and online experience. Prices for the custom bottles start at $155 for a 750 mL bottle.

About J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery

The Mattingly family has been synonymous with distilling in Kentucky for more than two centuries, starting in 1845 with John Graves Mattingly's first distillery in Marion County, Kentucky, Registered Distillery #2. Many historians today believe his distillery was the first registered distillery in Kentucky.

In 2010 Jeff Mattingly took up the family mantle and started his own craft bourbon business. Today, Jeff's son Cameron has joined the team as Vice President of Production, continuing the legacy into the latest generation for J. Mattingly Distillery 1845 in Frankfort, Kentucky. For more information about J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery visit www.JMattingly1845.com.

